Hershey Bears’ four-game winning streak snapped in 5-1 loss to Penguins

The Hershey Bears’ final game of a four-game road trip ended with a disappointing 5-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Bears had won four straight since starting their season getting shutout 4-0 by the Belleville Senators on their banner-raising night.

Thursday was the Bears’ first game since their starting goaltender Hunter Shepard received a call-up to the Capitals. Shepard made his NHL debut and recorded his NHL win tonight against the Devils, winning 6-4.

Clay Stevenson got the start against the Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins got on the board just under three minutes into the game. Alex Nylander scored on a two-on-one rush for the Penguins on the power play that Nylander finished over Bear’s goalie Clay Stevenson’s shoulder.

Joe Snively scored the single goal for the Bears tonight, which was his first of the season. A big hit from Dylan McIlrath forced a Penguins turnover to Bears’ left wing Garrett Roe. Roe passed it to Snively where he fired the puck past Penguins’ goalie Joel Blomqvist to tie the game 1-1 with 8:05 left in the second period.

The hit, the dish, the finish, and Snives has his first of the season. 🍎 Roe

🍏 McIlrath — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 26, 2023

The Pens broke the tie under a minute later, with Sam Houde scoring a tip-in goal with 7:14 in the second. The second period would end 2-1.

The Penguins’ offense continued to fly during the third period, scoring three more goals including another from Houde on the power play. The Bears were not able to claw back into the game, losing 5-1.

Below is the youtube recap of the game from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

And below is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears.

Headline Photo: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins