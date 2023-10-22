A potential step in the right direction vibes wise: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals didn’t win on Saturday night in Montreal but they were at least competitive unlike their horror show defeat in Ottawa. The good guys forced the game to overtime and secured a road standings point before heading home from their mini trip to Canada.
The little victories are worth mentioning for the Capitals right now and this was one. Was it a full step in the right direction though? I’m not so sure about that…math wise. The pure vibes were bordering on “okay” though.
Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded the primary assist on Strome's second goal, his first assist of the season. Kuznetsov is now three points shy of passing Bengt Gustafsson (554) for the eighth-most points in franchise history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 22, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
