Habs beat Caps 3-2 but at least someone scored

It looked like the Washington Capitals would be unable to score, just like you in high school, in their Saturday night game against the Montreal Canadiens. But actually one guy could score, and just like on 90210 his name was Dylan.
But first the other guys. Sean Monahan tapped Nick Suzuki’s pass during the power play to put the Habs up 1-0 in the first. Brendan Gallagher crashed the net to make it 2-0 through two periods. Penalties – sus ones – dominated the third period until Dylan Strome caught a pass from Alex Ovechkin to bust the shut out. With two minutes left, Strome struck again, cleaning up Kuznetsov’s wraparound.
Cole Caufield won it in overtime.
Caps lose 3-2.
#ALLCAPS NOOOOOOO OVI
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) October 22, 2023
What a pass from Ovi. 🎯
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2023
You know it's going to be a good night when Joe B is dressed like a table at a pizzeria #joebsuitofthenight
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 21, 2023
I know what I need to write about Sunday morning. Sure, the Capitals are miserable right now, but even a miserable team is supposed to score more than this. People not named Dylan should be allowed to score. So while the team needs to improve in multiple ways — especially on the roster – I want to emphasize that they’re getting unrewarded for the (few) good chances they have generated.
Maybe that luck will turn next week, when Washington’s schedule goes into hell mode: Toronto on Tuesday, then a roadie in New Jersey unrested on Wednesday. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the Capitals will be winless (aside from the shootout) after six games. Or maybe the puck will just freaking start going in even if you’re not Dylan Strome.
Headline photo: Carrie from Crashers
