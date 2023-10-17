New dad Darcy Kuemper celebrates Capitals shootout win by rocking imaginary baby in arms

Darcy Kuemper is not one for big celebrations, but after becoming a father last Thursday, he felt inspired.

Kuemper rocked an imaginary baby in his arms to celebrate Washington’s 3-2 shootout win over the Calgary Flames.

The 2022 Stanley Cup-winning goaltender missed the Capitals’ Home Opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday due to his wife giving birth to their first child, a boy.

DID IT FOR BABY KUEMPS pic.twitter.com/0qUTbB9CqA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 17, 2023

“It just came to me, I don’t know,” Kuemper said laughing. “I hadn’t thought about that going into it, but it just happened, so it was fun.”

Kuemper admitted too that he grabbed a puck from the ice so that he could give it to his son. When asked how much his new bundle of joy was on his mind, the netminder got emotional.

“You’re making me tear up here,” Kuemper said with a shaky voice. “You know, his first game, he won’t remember it, but nice to win the first one for him, that’s for sure.”

“It was nice to get this win.” Darcy Kuemper reacts after notching his first win in his first appearance in net this season.#CapsFlames pic.twitter.com/hdork71o39 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 17, 2023

A focused Kuemper stopped 38 of 40 shots he faced in regulation and overtime for an impressive .950 save percentage. He also stood tall on all three shots he faced in the shootout to lead Washington to an unlikely comeback victory.

The Capitals started the game listless, getting outshot 18-3 by the Flames in the first period and falling behind 2-0. But Kuemper did not seem to mind and actually preferred the heavy workoad.

“I mean, they came out firing for sure. The shots were pretty tilted early,” Kuemper said. “But, you know what? It’s nice to feel it early. They were taking a lot of shots, but the guys were letting me see them, and it kind of allowed me to get into a rhythm. It was kind of nice in the first game to have that happening out there.”

Darcy’s most clutch save came in the third period when he stopped a penalty shot by Blake Coleman. A strike there would have given the Flames a 3-2 lead with 14:02 left in the game.

Darcy Kuemper denies Blake Coleman! ❌ pic.twitter.com/h7NtuUxwws — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2023

“He just came in kind of slow, and I just wanted to hold my ground the best I could and try to take away a lot of net,” Kuemper said of his spot. “Just try to get in a good position and let him make the first move. That’s kind of all you can do.”

As for Kuemper being a believer in dad strength, which the Caps have copious amounts of, he was dubious.

“I don’t know about that,” he said, “but yeah, it was nice to get this [win].”

Screenshot: @Capitals/X