Coach Nicklas Dad-strom holds skills lesson for players’ kids during Capitals’ family skate

Nicklas Backstrom’s hockey career may be reborn, but that doesn’t mean he’s not giving consideration to his post-playing days. Backstrom, the father of three adorable kids, took a leadership role during the Capitals’ family skate after the team’s practice on Sunday.

According to Monumental Network’s Tarik El-Bashir, Backstrom ran a skills lesson for Capitals players’ kids.

As you’d imagine, it was extremely cute.

Coach Backstrom is running a skills lesson for #Caps players’ kids 😂 pic.twitter.com/nP1ibdVBSw — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 15, 2023

Coach Backstrom’s training session included a random chair that he found… somewhere. He also dressed the part — throwing on a sweatsuit — and acted the part — waving his stick around all willy nilly. All that was missing was a whistle.

When Coach Backstrom wasn’t putting the kiddos through their paces, other players and their families skated around similar to what you’d see during a free skate at your local rink.

Brought the kiddos out for a skate today#CapsDads pic.twitter.com/tcUWhRcvWq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 15, 2023

After seeing the Capitals get shut out 4-0 on Opening Night, this is the type of vibes and content we need.

Happy Sunday.

