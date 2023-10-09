Andrew Cristall registers fourth career 5-point game in Kelowna loss

Since being cut from Capitals Training Camp, Andrew Cristall has played five games in the WHL with the Kelowna Rockets. During that time, he had been without a signature performance, but that all changed Monday when the Rockets did battle with the Victoria Royals. The Rockets lost an absolute bonkers 9-7 shootout.

Cristall scored two goals and tallied three primary assists in the game, making his fourth-career five-point performance. He was named the first star despite his team’s loss. He now has 11 points (4g, 7a) in five games which has skyrocketed him to sixth in the league in terms of points per game (2.20).

Cristall’s offensive explosion came in the second game that he had been paired on a line with Tig Iginla and Michael Cicek, the team’s second and third top scorers. Cristall now has seven points (2g, 5a) in the two games on his new line.

Here's how we'll look against the Royals this afternoon. Due to international transfer forms, Gabriel Szturc won't be able to draw into the lineup today. pic.twitter.com/GBbeK4iHOG — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 9, 2023

The line combined for the first goal of the game just 3:38 into regulation with the Rockets on a power play. Jarome’s son Tij continued his hot streak, putting away his sixth goal of the season in his sixth game.

Cristall set the marker up by carrying the puck into the zone and finding the trailing Iginla wide open at the top of the right faceoff circle. Iginla showcased the shot his father handed down to him and fired Kelowna into the lead.

Cristall had his passing gloves on again during another power play later in the period. The 2023 second-round draft pick acts as the quarterback for Kelowna on the left-side half wall and found himself with the puck just two seconds into the late period man advantage.

With a simple feed to the high slot, Cristall earned his second primary assist of the period on Dylan Wightman’s fluttering one-timer.

Dylan Wightman gets it going with the clean faceoff win, then puts home his first of the season. Andrew Cristall picks up his second 🍎 of the day on the goal. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/37ctWmWCZg — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 9, 2023

Cicek took a turn as provider in the second period with the Rockets in a 6-2 hole. Cristall parked himself below the right faceoff dot and the Royals left the most dangerous scorer on the ice all alone for too long.

Cristall took the slick feed from Cicek and slung home his third tally of the campaign.

Michael Cicek chases down the loose puck to set up Andrew Cristall with his third of the season. #AllCaps x @AndrewCristall pic.twitter.com/h1bcCT4gFC — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 9, 2023

Cristall’s most impressive appearance on the scoresheet came just over a minute into the third period with the Rockets trying to kill off a penalty. Showcasing the extra step he gained over the summer, Cristall picked up a loose puck at center ice and broke in all alone on Victoria’s netminder. One nasty forehand to backhand move later and Cristall doubled his goal total in the matchup.

Cristall finished off his five-point breakout game, serving up a feathered pass from the point to Iginla who deftly guided it home.

IGGY IS HOT 🔥 Tij Iginla sets a new career high for goals in a season with lucky number 7️⃣ in his sixth game of the season. pic.twitter.com/QyZgqjviyM — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 9, 2023

The 18-year-old winger’s performance in junior comes after an impressive Capitals Rookie Camp and decent spell at the main camp.

“When he’s out on the ice, things happen,” Carbery said. “When he’s around the puck, good things happen. He’s constantly a scoring chance. I’ve just found that he’s constantly caught our eye. I’m looking forward to see tomorrow night what he’s able to do against established pros. He’s so smart. He’s so crafty. To see some of that on display would be great for him.”

In just 54 games for the Rockets last year, the BC native put up 95 points (39g, 56a) which was good for the second-highest, points-per-game rate (1.76) among draft eligible skaters. The only player to top him was his good buddy and the 2023 first overall pick, Connor Bedard (2.51).

In a smaller sample size, despite a bit of a slow start, Cristall is already producing at a higher rate.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB