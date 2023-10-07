Open Thread: Washington Capitals play Columbus Blue Jackets in final preseason game

The Washington Capitals will play their final game of the preseason against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The match-up will be a dress rehearsal for Opening Night.

Anthony Mantha will not get a sweater while Spencer Carbery will be keeping tabs on Hardy Haman Aktell, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen on who will get the final defensemen spots.

The Capitals’ lines will look like this.

Tonight's lines for #CapsJackets: Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

McMichael – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Milano – Strome – Phillips

Malenstyn – Dowd – Protas Sandin – Carlson

Johansen – Alexeyev

Häman Aktell – Jensen Kuemper

Lindgren — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2023

