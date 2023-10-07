Hershey Bears to walk red carpet before Home Opener and championship banner raising

The Hershey Bears will begin their Calder Cup title defense on October 14 at home against the Belleville Senators. Before the Bears see the franchise’s 12th championship banner hoisted to the rafters, the team will host a red carpet event where fans will get to meet players and hopefully grab some photos and autographs.

Festivities will start outside of Giant Center’s main entrance at 3 pm with Bears players set to hit the red carpet at 4 pm.

ONE WEEK AWAY! We'll kick off the new season with a bang with the return of our Home Opener Red Carpet Event on October 14! Snag autographs, enjoy live music, food, drinks, activities for kids and more! The fun starts at 3 p.m. 📰 https://t.co/pVVMNyxPyz pic.twitter.com/eezQJSoGHY — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 7, 2023

The team adds that they’ll have live music, food from food trucks, and other fun like face painting, sign making, corn hole, and Jenga.

As players and coaches arrive, they will be introduced, and fans will have the opportunity to greet them as they walk the red carpet. The current players will be escorted down the carpet by members of the club’s 1980 Championship team who will be present at the arena for a team reunion.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the game later that night will also be given a Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner.

BEARS TO HOST HOME OPENER RED CARPET EVENT PRIOR TO OPENING NIGHT The Hershey Bears start the club’s title defense on Opening Night on Saturday, October 14, and prior to puck drop that evening, fans are invited to the Home Opener Red Carpet Event presented by Members 1st. Before the Calder Cup banner goes to the rafters that evening, get to GIANT Center early to meet your favorite Bears players and score autographs, plus start the night with live music, food, games, and fun. Festivities start outside the main entrance of GIANT Center at 3 p.m. with players set to hit the red carpet at 4 p.m. Fans attending the event can enjoy the music of Jason Carst, a local artist who sings creatively twisted covers of popular tunes. He will perform starting at 3 p.m. While enjoying the tunes, fans can sip on a cold beer and enjoy a bite to eat from the Yiannis Gyros and 717 Tacos food trucks on site. Popcorn and drinks will also be available via cashless vendors. Bring the entire family and enjoy activities and games in our kids’ area. Children can enjoy free face paintings, plus show their team spirit by making a sign to bring into GIANT Center to welcome the squad back to the ice. There will also be a Selfie Cam for fans to snap a photo showing off their Bears’ pride, and fans can partake in yard games such as corn hole and Jenga. At 4 p.m., the spotlight will be on the red carpet as members of the Bears arrive for the first game of the season. Players and coaches will be introduced, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and pictures with the team as they walk the red carpet. The current Bears will be escorted by members of the club’s 1980 Championship team which will be on site at GIANT Center for a reunion. Later that evening, the Bears open the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. versus the Belleville Senators. The first 10,000 fans will score a Members 1st Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com and are going quickly. If you can’t make the game, the Bears are also home on Sunday, Oct. 15 for the club’s first Hersheypark Pass Night of the season. The Bears take on Cleveland that evening at 5 p.m. and all fans will receive a 2024 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2024.

