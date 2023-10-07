Alex Ovechkin scores in Capitals’ 4-2 preseason-finale loss to Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals ended the preseason 3-2-1 after losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 at Capital One Arena, Saturday.

The game started sleepy. Then the second period happened.

The Caps and Columbus Blue Jackets combined for three goals in five minutes and 37 seconds, including Alex Ovechkin’s first tally of the preseason. Then a big TJ Oshie hit on Adam Fantilli (that sent the prospect to the shadow realm) caused tempers to flare where Ovechkin and Tom Wilson both ended up in the penalty box for roughing penalties.

Ovechkin’s goal came 10:34 into the second period. Near the net, the Capitals captain redirected a Lucas Johansen set-up feed just enough over the goal line and past Blue Jackets’ goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The tally required a review before officially counting.

Ovi Jr was a fan.

gotta love it when dad scores pic.twitter.com/4xnCSqiRIX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 8, 2023

The goal marked Ovechkin’s first and only lamp lighter of the preseason as the Russian superstar seemingly decided to be more of a passer.

The Capitals also got a beautiful goal from John Carlson, who went to one knee to beat Merzlikins with a one-timer.

Columbus started the scoring with a Boone Jenner goal early in the second period. After the Caps took the 2-1 lead on Ovi’s goal, they scored three unanswered times, getting tallies from Cole Sillinger, Adam Fantilli, and Patrik Laine (ENG).

Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves on 24 shots. Ovechkin led the team with four shots on goal.

Headline photo: pennybacker/RMNB Crashers