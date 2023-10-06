Hershey Bears announce they’ll wear four specialty jerseys during 2023-24 season, including sweater celebrating 12th Calder Cup

The Hershey Bears’ Chocolate and White may be their signature look, but they won’t be the only sweaters the team wears this season.

Friday, the Bears announced they’ll don four specialty jerseys over the 2023-24 season, starting with a commemorative 12-time Calder Cup Champions sweater that they’ll wear during warmups for the first two games of the season.

The Bears will debut the “sublimated specialty jersey” at Giant Center on October 14, where they will raise their championship banner before opening the season against the Belleville Senators. They’ll put them on again the next day, October 15, before their game against the Cleveland Monsters.

The jersey features the Calder Cup on the primary logo crest, adorned with 12 gold stars to signify each of the franchise’s championships. The shoulder patches include Hershey’s Calder Cup Championship logo, and the right chest features a “They Poked the Bear” logo.

Following the October 15 game, the jerseys will be auctioned off for charity.

The Bears will also wear Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys during warmups on November 12, Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys on December 10, and an additional, yet to be announced specialty jersey at some point in 2024.

Here’s the full release from the Bears:

Headline photo: @thehersheybears/Instagram