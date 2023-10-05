Open Thread: Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preseason game

The Washington Capitals are in Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in their fifth game of the preseason.
The Capitals will focus their energy one final time on roster battles before turning their attention for a dress rehearsal in its final game.
“I would say the objective is for some young players to get some final opportunity to showcase their skillsets and their ability to integrate things that’ve we’ve talked about over the last couple of weeks,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said.
Alex Ovechkin will return to the ice for his second preseason game and skate with Hendrix and Ivan Miroshnichenko on the first line.
The game will not be aired locally on TV. Instead, fans can watch a live stream on the Capitals’ website.
Here are the Capitals’ lines.
Tonight's lines for #CapsJackets:
Ovechkin – Lapierre – Miroshnichenko
Mantha – McMichael – Phillips
Limoges – Protas – Frank
Malenstyn – Sutter – Aube-Kubel
Alexeyev – Jensen
Häman Aktell – Priskie
Johansen – McIlrath
Lindgren
Kuemper
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2023
The Blue Jackets will look like this.
#CBJ lines this morning
Voronkov-Roslovic-Malatesta
Matteau-Dunne-Olivier
Foudy-McKown-Meyer
TFW-Gaunce-Pearson
Mateychuk-Boqvist
Blankenburg-Bjork
Christiansen-Sweezey
Martin/Greaves
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 5, 2023
Chat along with us and other RMNB readers below in the comments.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On