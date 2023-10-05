Open Thread: Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preseason game

The Washington Capitals are in Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in their fifth game of the preseason.

The Capitals will focus their energy one final time on roster battles before turning their attention for a dress rehearsal in its final game.

“I would say the objective is for some young players to get some final opportunity to showcase their skillsets and their ability to integrate things that’ve we’ve talked about over the last couple of weeks,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said.

Alex Ovechkin will return to the ice for his second preseason game and skate with Hendrix and Ivan Miroshnichenko on the first line.

The game will not be aired locally on TV. Instead, fans can watch a live stream on the Capitals’ website.

Here are the Capitals’ lines.

Tonight's lines for #CapsJackets: Ovechkin – Lapierre – Miroshnichenko

Mantha – McMichael – Phillips

Limoges – Protas – Frank

Malenstyn – Sutter – Aube-Kubel Alexeyev – Jensen

Häman Aktell – Priskie

Johansen – McIlrath Lindgren

Kuemper — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2023

The Blue Jackets will look like this.

#CBJ lines this morning Voronkov-Roslovic-Malatesta

Matteau-Dunne-Olivier

Foudy-McKown-Meyer

TFW-Gaunce-Pearson

Mateychuk-Boqvist

Blankenburg-Bjork

Christiansen-Sweezey

Martin/Greaves — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 5, 2023

