Alex Ovechkin could be your landlord as his first DC-area house is available for lease

Not only is Alex Ovechkin one of the greatest hockey players of all time, but off the ice, he’s a businessman.

Throughout his career, Ovechkin has endorsed a wide-range of products from batteries and razors to banks and soda. He’s been one of the most highly-sought out players by hockey equipment manufacturers. Ovi’s also signed to Nike to wear their lifestyle gear and has his own clothing line.

He makes money in other ways, too.

Ovechkin smartly never sold his rookie home in Arlington, Virginia. The Russian superstar held onto the property and has put it up for rent multiple times throughout his career.

With former tenant Erik Gustafsson recently moving out (the defenseman was dealt to Toronto at the February trade deadline and signed with Peter Laviolette’s New York Rangers over the summer), Ovechkin’s property is again open for lease. The price? $9,000 a month.

Per the Washington Business Journal, Ovechkin purchased the house in late October 2005 for $1.595 million. Ovechkin moved out seven years later after he purchased his mansion in McLean for $4.28 million in 2012. At the time, he listed the Ballston property for rent at $6,500 a month.

The five bedroom and four-and-a-half bath house is located at 4906 16th St N., a mile away from MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The single family home has a half-acre lot. Amenities of the complex include an in-home dry sauna, Viking and Monogram appliances, and a walk-out basement with wet bar.

The Sotheby’s International Realty’s listing page has all the details:

Gorgeous stately single family home on a 1/2 acre private lot in the heart of Ballston, North Arlington. This Georgian home boasts over 5000+ sqft of luxury space and amenities including a sauna, new deck, Viking & Monogram appliances and a VERY private lot while being walking distance to Ballston. 5 Bedrooms including a main-level bedroom, vaulted ceilings and tasteful crown moldings. Chef’s kitchen with large island, granite countertops, hi-end appliances. 12 FT+ ceilings, walk-out basement with wet bar downstairs and large primary bedroom/bath wing with double vanity sinks, walk-in closets & a soaking tub. Large 2-car oversized garage with gym-ready flooring, sauna room & large fenced-in backyard backing to trees. An excellent opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas in Arlington!

The property is listed for rent by Ali Nasir. And while Ovechkin owns the property, you won’t see him replacing lightbulbs or fixing a leaky sink.

“He is the landlord, yes, but there is a property management company who operates the rental,” Nasir said.

While the Arlington home was purchased by Ovechkin during the NHL’s 2005-06 season, he didn’t stay there much his rookie year as he made his transition from his native Russia to America. He initially stayed in more temporary housing.

“It was kind of weird because I stay in hotel,” Ovechkin said on ESPN’s GR8NESS documentary of first coming over to DC. “It was kind of weird room. It was not first floor or second floor, it was (the basement). Like I was kind of in jail.

“No English, don’t understand English language,” he added. “No TV. And I only have small window. So I’m sitting there (saying to myself), ‘What am I doing here?’”

Ovechkin would eventually move into George McPhee’s house — the Capitals’ then GM — for much of the year so he felt less alone and could have more support transitioning to North America.

“Alex Ovechkin actually lived with my family his rookie season, which was really cool.” Graham McPhee, GM George McPhee’s son, said in 2016 after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers. “He’s a really great guy and I learned a lot of the little things the pros do.”

Once he had more confidence stateside, Ovechkin spent more time in his Arlington bachelor pad before eventually moving on to McLean.

Photos

Photos via Ari Nasar

S/T @HockeyNewsHub