NHL 24 rates Alex Ovechkin as fifth-best left wing in hockey, gives him top ratings in both wrist shot and slap shot power

The 2023-24 season won’t start for another few weeks, but Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has already gotten his first grade of the campaign.

Ahead of the release of video game NHL 24, EA Sports is revealing their in-game ratings for top NHL players. The game, which comes out on October 6, will feature Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar as its cover athlete.

Ovechkin is still the highest-rated player on the Caps in the latest edition of the game and is ranked as the fifth-best left wing in hockey. His overall rating comes in at 91, down one point from the 92 he received last year.

In the left wing rankings, Ovechkin trails Kirill Kaprizov (92), Jason Robertson (92), Artemi Panarin (93), and Matthew Tkachuk (94).

Overall, Ovi is the ninth-best winger in the game, with right wingers Mitch Marner (92), Mikko Rantanen (93), Nikita Kucherov (94), and David Pastrnak (95) all also coming ahead of him.

🚨 Kicking off #NHL24 Ratings Week‼️ Your Top 10 Left Wings ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7XQaL6tySv — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 25, 2023

The Great Eight’s ninth-best ranking doesn’t mean his scoring attributes are any weaker, though, as he tops league’s ratings for power in both wrist shots and slap shots. That’s what scoring 822 career goals does for you.

Look out, video game Wayne. He’s coming for you in the digital landscape too.

Pure Power 😮 Top 10 Slapshot Power in #NHL24 pic.twitter.com/D5EOMrzjg5 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 25, 2023

The Capitals’ second highest rated player in the game, John Carlson (90), makes his first appearance on the slap shot power leaderboard. Carlson and his 141 career goals come in with the fifth-hardest slap shot in the league, according to EA Sports.

Carlson is also ranked as the sixth-best right-handed defenseman in the league.

The only other Caps player to pop up so far in the rankings is Tom Wilson — listed as the eighth-best body checker. Luke Schenn and Ryan Reaves, both noted past hard-hitting rivals for Wilson, are among those who managed to beat him out on the list.

Top 🔟 Body Checking 😳 Who are your Top 3?? #NHL24 pic.twitter.com/KhuOi1LQ5x — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 26, 2023

You can preorder NHL 24 for both the Xbox and PlayStation now.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB