The first Joe B Suit of the Night of the Monumental Network Era

After a five-month absence, the Washington Capitals were back on the ice for their first preseason game of the new year. The Capitals faced off against the Buffalo Sabres for a 2 pm Sunday matinee.

Having Capitals hockey back is great, don’t get me wrong, but having Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin figuratively back in my living room, makes me feel like I have friends again.

This is why I’m dedicating an entire post to Joe Beninati’s first suit of the year. Sure, this is a preseason game, but this is the linen appetizer to what will be our main cloth dish in October. We must gaze in admiration at our Play-By-Play King.

All dressed up and ready to break-in our new @MonSportsNet mic' flags. @Capitals & Sabres coming up at 2 pm E. pic.twitter.com/KzhjgH2viH — Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) September 24, 2023

Here’s how it looked on live TV.

Beninati rocked a navy blue suit with subtle vertical stripes and wore a pinstriped light silver dress shirt. He completed the lewk with a dappled blue tie that included a red spotted pattern and a Capitals pocket square. Meanwhile, his cohort, Lock-ieré, wore a black suit that had a pink pocket square.

The duo’s first game of the new season also marked the first live broadcast of Monumental Network, the Leonsis-led brand that purchased NBC Sports Washington last year.

We are underway at @CapitalOneArena! It wouldn't be a broadcast without @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 to bring in the start of the @Capitals season! #ALLCAPS 📺: Monumental Sports Network (MNMT)

🔗: https://t.co/8OnsEafdVh pic.twitter.com/4JAJS07E2K — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) September 24, 2023

Welcome back, boys. You were missed.