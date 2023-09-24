Home / News / The first Joe B Suit of the Night of the Monumental Network Era

The first Joe B Suit of the Night of the Monumental Network Era

By Ian Oland

September 24, 2023 3:40 pm

After a five-month absence, the Washington Capitals were back on the ice for their first preseason game of the new year. The Capitals faced off against the Buffalo Sabres for a 2 pm Sunday matinee.

Having Capitals hockey back is great, don’t get me wrong, but having Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin figuratively back in my living room, makes me feel like I have friends again.

This is why I’m dedicating an entire post to Joe Beninati’s first suit of the year. Sure, this is a preseason game, but this is the linen appetizer to what will be our main cloth dish in October. We must gaze in admiration at our Play-By-Play King.

Here’s how it looked on live TV.

Beninati rocked a navy blue suit with subtle vertical stripes and wore a pinstriped light silver dress shirt. He completed the lewk with a dappled blue tie that included a red spotted pattern and a Capitals pocket square. Meanwhile, his cohort, Lock-ieré, wore a black suit that had a pink pocket square.

The duo’s first game of the new season also marked the first live broadcast of Monumental Network, the Leonsis-led brand that purchased NBC Sports Washington last year.

Welcome back, boys. You were missed.

