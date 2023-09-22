Hershey Bears design 12-time Calder Cup Champions logo into faceoff circle at Giant Center

Thanks to Mike Vecchione, the Hershey Bears won their twelfth Calder Cup in June after defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds in overtime of Game Seven.

Now, the Bears will remind every fan and every opponent of their accomplishment when they first step into their home arena.

The Bears created their new sheet of ice for the 2023-24 season this week and the design of the faceoff circle will include the team’s 12-time championship logo that adorns much of the team’s merch.

The team revealed the design through a promotional video showing off the painting of the rink.

So fresh, so clean 🧊😍 pic.twitter.com/QHlVuUfArd — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) September 22, 2023

This will be the first time that Hershey’s entire faceoff circle is dedicated to the Bears’ championship logo. After the team’s back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, the Bears championship mark shared the area with their NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals.

The Bears’ first game with the new design will be their one and only home preseason game on October 6 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The team’s regular season home opener is October 14 against the Belleville Senators. The team will raise its championship banner and give players their championship ring that night.

BEAR NATION! Here's YOUR chance to win tickets to our Home Opener on Oct. 14 & to present a Bear with their 2023 Calder Cup Ring! Visit the link below for full details, rules, and tips! Enter now through Sept. 26 to be one of our 12 #HersheyRingBEARers 💍 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) September 20, 2023

Headline photo: Hershey Bears/X