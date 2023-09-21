Nicklas Backstrom says he feels ‘100%’ after hip resurfacing surgery: ‘I’ve got nothing more to say about it’

ARLINGTON, VA– After suiting up in 39 games last year, Nicklas Backstrom is attempting to become the first player in NHL history to play a full season after having hip resurfacing surgery.

While returning from this procedure in the first place is a significant achievement (only he and Ed Jovanovski have done so), Backstrom’s future has remained in question for much of the offseason, with general manager Brian MacLellan previously stating that the 35-year-old center would “have to make a decision on his career.”

By the first day of 2023 Training Camp, however, Backstrom’s answer is definitive. He’s back, he’s playing, and he feels good. And now, with more than a year of recovery under his belt, Backstrom now wants to put concerns about his hip to rest.

“I’ve got nothing more to say about it — I’m 100%,” Backstrom said. “I’ve done everything I can this summer. I worked really hard, really excited to be here for the training camp.”

The Swedish superstar skated on a line with longtime winger Alex Ovechkin during Group A’s practice. A full participant in Training camp for the first time since 2021-22, Backstrom was ready to get back into the swing of the season.

“Love this team, love this city, love the fans,” Backstrom said. “There’s nothing I’m more excited about than going back playing hockey.”

Backstrom faces a pivotal camp this fall following a challenging 2022-23 campaign. After missing the first 42 games of the season rehabbing from the resurfacing surgery he had in June 2022, he struggled to look like himself upon his return. With Backstrom on the ice at five-on-five, the Capitals were outscored 27-14, out-attempted (476 to 429), and out-chanced (247-200). He ultimately recorded 21 points (7g, 14a) in 39 games, with more than half of that scoring coming on the power play.

Though Backstrom remained optimistic at the end of last season, MacLellan appeared far less so, suggesting Backstrom was at a crossroads and could be at the end of his career.

“I think it’s a tough thing to get through,” he said in April. “We don’t have experience on observing players that have done it. I don’t know what could happen in the offseason to make it significantly better.”

MacLellan stated in June that he would wait until Training Camp to make a final determination on Backstrom’s future. He appeared optimistic when speaking to reporters Thursday, highlighting Backstrom’s progress over the summer.

“I think he had a really good offseason,” he said. I think everything’s positive. I think it’ll be, how he progresses here through camp, through exhibition games and into the season, I think it’s all positive right now.”

Head coach Spencer Carbery seemed to agree, reuniting Backstrom with Ovechkin on a line with Anthony Mantha for the first day of camp. He spoke highly of Backstrom’s recovery last month in an interview with NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

“[He] is really, really hungry and lots to prove and his summer of training, I think having the extra time but also being able to fully recover from his surgery and now being able to prepare for a season and a training camp, having a full offseason to do that, I think he’s excited and it’s been going well for him,” he said.

Backstrom was back on the ice this summer to skate in Brynäs IF’s annual “Black and White” game and started participating in the Capitals’ informal skates in late August.

When it comes to what he has to prove, though, Backstrom had only one answer.

“Make the playoffs.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB