Max Pacioretty misses first day of Training Camp

The Washington Capitals returned to the ice for their first on-ice session of 2023 Training Camp, Thursday. The team invited 63 players to camp, including 36 forwards, 20 defensemen and 7 goalies. But one player was notably missing.

Offseason acquisition, Max Pacioretty, did not attend the session at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The Capitals did drills and conducted their annual skate/conditioning test.

According to the Washington Post’s Bailey Johnson, Paciorety was absent due to a previously-scheduled doctor’s appointment for his Achilles tendon.

Pacioretty is slated to miss the start of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon twice during his time with the Carolina Hurricanes. The star winger has been in the DC area since August rehabbing his injury.

The Capitals signed the six-time 30-goal scorer to a one-year, $2 million deal that included $2 million in achievable performance bonuses on the first day of free agency. He’ll receive $1 million if he plays 10 games, then another $500k for 15 games and another $500k for 20 games. He also received a no-movement clause from GM Brian MacLellan.

“I’m doing really well,” Pacioretty said of his injury in July after inking his deal. “I’m very comfortable with where I’m at right now. I don’t think I’ll be ready for the start of the season, but it shouldn’t be too long after when I’m expected to come back and play.”

Pacioretty initially tore his Achilles in his right leg in August 2022. Five months after he had surgery and rehabbed the injury, the left winger tore it again five games into his comeback with the Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season. Pacioretty hasn’t played in a game since January 19.

While the 34-year-old forward has only gotten into 44 games since the start of the 2021-22 season, he has tallied 22 goals and collected 40 points during that time, nearly a point-per-game rate.

The Capitals are hoping Patches will still have that same production if and when he returns to the team in the fall, potentially playing with Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

“I think when you look at the roster, there’s some obvious things that stick out,” he explained. “There’s at least three playmaking centermen and that’s always fun as a goalscorer–an expected goalscorer–to play with guys who want to distribute the puck. Ovi’s obviously the best goalscorer to ever play. I can learn a lot from him.”