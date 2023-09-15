Mike Babcock’s job may be in question following new findings in Blue Jackets phone controversy

Mike Babcock’s tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets might end before he coaches a single game. After reports emerged of Babcock asking to see photos on his players’ phones, the NHL and NHLPA both launched an investigation into the matter.

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh and assistant executive director Ron Hainsey took the next step in that investigation on Thursday with a trip to Columbus to speak to several Blue Jackets players. The PA is set to meet with league officials on Friday to discuss their findings, and Babcock’s job could be on the line.

TSN’s Daren Dreger spoke about the investigation’s progress on the First Up radio show. He reported that the NHLPA decided to go to Columbus after receiving more details than were in the initial Spittin’ Chiclets story.

“It seemed like it was probably just going to fade away earlier in the week, maybe to midweek,” Dreger said. “But then the PA started to get additional information and maybe doubled back in having conversations with certain players, whomever those players are, I don’t know. That then prompted the need for Walsh and Hainsey to get on a plane, go to Columbus, and have face-to-face discussions, which they did. So it’s difficult to speculate on what the true findings are, but they’re serious. They’re serious.”

Notably, Ron Hainsey has experience with both the Blue Jackets organization and Babcock’s coaching. The former NHL defenseman spent three seasons in Columbus between 2005 and 2008, later playing two years under Babcock during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both Babcock and Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner vehemently denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday, countering that Babcock’s request for photos was a benign bonding exercise. However, Friedman reported that the investigation took a turn shortly thereafter upon uncovering that several of the team’s younger players were less comfortable with events.

While Walsh and Hainsey traveled to Columbus, Babcock himself was in Traverse City, Michigan. He has remained behind the bench as Blue Jackets prospects compete in the NHL Prospect Tournament.

With a meeting previously scheduled for Friday, the NHL and NHLPA will have the opportunity to share and act on what they’ve learned, with any consequences possibly arriving sooner rather than later. Dreger was asked later in his First Up appearance whether Babcock could potentially lose his job over the NHLPA’s findings.

“That’s plausible. It is,” he replied. “I’m not saying that is going to happen, not reporting that is going to happen, but at this stage and based on the information that has been discovered and percolated to the surface in the last 48 hours, I think there’s a chance of that.”

Babcock has a long history of questionable conduct dating back to his time with the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Former Red Wing Johan Franzen called Babcock “the worst person I have ever met,” confirming an earlier allegation by former teammate Chris Chelios that Babcock had “verbally assaulted” Franzen during a playoff game.

During his tenure with the Leafs, Babcock asked then-rookie Mitch Marner to list his teammates in order of their effort. He then showed that list to teammates Marner ranked at the bottom, reportedly leaving Marner in tears and his teammates furious with the coach.

Several players from Babcock’s time in Toronto were also interviewed for the investigation this week, per Friedman.

Update (5:30 pm): The NHLPA has released a statement confirming they met with league officials on Friday to address the investigation.

Screenshot: Columbus Blue Jackets/YouTube