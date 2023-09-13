Washington Capitals announce public ‘garage sale’ featuring old giveaway items and merch

What’s that saying? One person’s trash is another person’s treasure?

The Washington Capitals will attempt to turn their overstock items into smiles on fans’ faces on Saturday, September 23.

The team will be holding a public garage sale during training camp where old giveaway items and merch like bobbleheads, T-shirts, posters, and hats will be available for purchase.

All funds raised will benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

The team says season ticket members will have first dibs on what’s available from 10-11 am and then open it up to the general public from 11 am to 2 pm.

The team says only credit cards will be accepted as payment.

The entire press release from the team is below:

Capitals to Host ‘Garage Sale’ Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals will host a ‘Garage Sale’ featuring Capitals items and prior giveaways on Saturday, Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. Proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals. Season ticket members will have early access to the sale from 10-11 a.m. The Capitals Garage Sale will then be open to the general public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale features Capitals bobbleheads, T-shirts, posters, hats and additional Capitals items. Only credit cards will be accepted as a form of payment. The Garage Sale will take place in the midst of the Capitals 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions are open to the public free of charge. The Capitals will open the season at home on Oct. 13 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Photo: Capitals PR release