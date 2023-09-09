NHL trade deadline date for 2023-24 season reportedly decided

The NHL held meetings with general managers and coaches in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency on Friday.

Not only did the group hear from disgraced former Blackhawks Stan Bowman and head coach Joel Quenneville, but the league also got down to some business as well.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the NHL trade deadline for the 2023-24 season is expected to be Friday, March 9, 2024.

LeBrun cautioned that the date isn’t official yet, but that was the word on the street (or along the boards or something).

The 2024 trade deadline could end up being another pivotal moment for a Capitals franchise that is attempting to be on the rise again after bottoming out in 2022-23. Under Peter Laviolette’s guidance, the franchise missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years as age and injury devastated the effectiveness of the team.

The Capitals started a small youth movement during the deadline last season, dealing a group of veterans on expiring deals that included Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller, and Erik Gustafsson. The Capitals turned those players into mid-range draft picks and young, two-way defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is expected to play a major role now and in the future. The deals opened up spots for several kids in the pipeline this season and beyond.

If the Capitals end up being sellers at this year’s deadline, they will have two intriguing veterans that could net them more future assets or prospects. Forward Anthony Mantha, who the Caps tried to move over the summer to no avail, could end up being available once again along with physical defenseman Joel Edmundson, who the team acquired over the summer for two draft picks. Both players are unrestricted free agents next summer.

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov could also be an option depending on how he assimilates with new head coach Spencer Carbery. Kuznetsov remains under contract through the next two seasons, but asked to be traded. This summer, Kuznetsov talked down those requests, equivocating it to a disagreement between family members.

“It’s probably like in marriage – you constantly swear, back and forth, some moments happen, but you still have this love,” Kuznetsov said. “Unfortunately, in hockey, it happens that you are dependent on them. This is a business, and what you want, in principle, is not important to anyone. They do the right thing.

“But, I hope everything will be fine, and it will turn out (that I) play hockey (for the Capitals) a little more.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB