The absolutely tragic reason why Vincent Iorio didn’t end up having a Calder Cup day

ARLINGTON, VA — Vincent Iorio had a remarkable first pro season. The 2021 second-round pick made his NHL debut and recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on an Alex Ovechkin goal. His biggest impact was saved for the AHL, where he spent the bulk of his time as a standout on the Hershey Bears’ backline. Iorio had five point (1g, 4a) in 16 playoff games as he helped push the franchise to its twelfth Calder Cup in team history.

Although Iorio is plenty skilled on the ice and has talents that could make him an NHL player for many years to come, his adulting could use some work – especially the filling-out-paperwork part.

In fact, this personal failing kept Iorio from having his own day with the Calder Cup over the summer.

Iorio made the revelation while speaking to reporters at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase.

“I actually never had [a Calder Cup day],” Iorio said. “Apparently there was a form we were supposed to fill out.”

The media broke into laughter.

“And I didn’t know — I never had a chance to have it for the day,” he continued.

Iorio was surprisingly good-natured about the gaffe. Mostly, he was just glad to see his paperwork-minded teammates celebrate their success.

“To see on social media all the older guys with it, it just makes me so happy,” Iorio said. “Just because they worked so hard for so many years. To see all of us get the chance to have it and lift it, it’s pretty cool.”

That same sense of good-heartedness towards veterans led Iorio to change his number to 2 over the summer, allowing eight-year veteran Joel Edmundson to wear his former no. 6.

Without a Cup day this summer, Iorio will just have to win the championship trophy again this year — well, as long as he’s not up in Washington full time already.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB