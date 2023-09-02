Alex Ovechkin unsure what to tell reporters about goals record and catching Gretzky: ‘What do they want to hear from me?’

Alex Ovechkin is wrapped up in one of the greatest chases in hockey history: Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record of 894. Long thought to be a record that’d never be broken, the Capitals captain sits 72 goals away from immortality.

During his 18-year career, Ovechkin has averaged 46 goals per season. To tie and surpass The Great One, Ovechkin must average 24 goals per season during his remaining three years under contract with Washington.

Until more of that context plays out, time, in some ways, stands still. The goals record is one of the biggest stories in hockey, but for Ovechkin, there’s not much new to say about it until he plays more games and makes more progress.

In an interview with Russian rapper Basta, Ovechkin indicated that he understands why he’s asked so much about the goals record, but that constant bombardment of those questions is somewhat exasperating.

The quotes are from sports.ru’s transcription of the video interview and translated by Google Translate.

“I know that every time I give an interview, this question will come up,” Ovechkin said of catching Gretzky. “So what do they want to hear from me? I don’t understand.”

The conversation first came up when Basta revealed he was in Los Angeles the same day LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points-scoring record, but did not attend the historic game.

Here’s the rest of the conversation:

Basta: I just deliberately didn’t go to the game, stupidly hard. Please tell me what day you plan to break Gretzky’s record so that I don’t f***ing [miss] this moment, too. Ovechkin: Well, listen, I don’t think it will happen soon. I have a three year contract. Basta: And what is the backlog now? Ovechkin: 72 goals. Basta: I think you will do it. Ovechkin: The most important thing is to be healthy. Last year, I received several injuries such that I had to miss matches. But all the same, the individual task that was set – to score 40 goals – was completed. Basta: Did you score 40 goals? Ovechkin: 42. This year, of course, every goal will be discussed. … Basta: I need a date, a date. Ovechkin: How can I tell you the date? Basta: Come back in two years. Ovechkin: In two years, yes. We’ll see in two years.

Earlier in the month, Ovechkin spoke with RIA Novosti and gave a similar response to the question with one added caveat: he’s dubious he can get to 894.

“I can’t predict how long it will take me to break Gretzky’s record,” Ovechkin said. “In every interview I’ve given over the past two years, someone is sure to ask about the record. Of course, I would like to do this. I once said that it is unrealistic. I still doubt that this is possible, but I will do my best to get close to this figure. Gretzky sincerely believes in me and expects this to happen. I think all the fans want it because it’s history. To be in this race is worth a lot.”

As the calendar flips to September and Ovechkin makes his return to DC, he’ll soon begin training camp ahead of his 19th season in the NHL. He’s sure to face more questions about the goals record when he makes his first comments to the media.

When that happens, we should consider that not only is it challenging to be this good of a goal-scorer for so long, but it’s also mentally exhausting as well. What he’s done already in the NHL is incredible regardless of if he catches Gretzky or not.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB