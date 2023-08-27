NHLPA Rookie Showcase returning to MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Connor Bedard and Vincent Iorio highlight participants

The NHLPA Rookie Showcase is returning to the area in September.

According to PHNX’s Craig Morgan, the 13th iteration of the event will be held on on September 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia.

Thirty-five NHL prospects and rookies are scheduled to attend, highlighted by first overall pick Connor Bedard, the Blue Jackets’ Adam Fantilli, and Sabres’ prospect Matthew Savoie. The Capitals’ lone representative will be 2023 Calder Cup champion defenseman with the Hershey Bears, Vincent Iorio.

Expected participants

Owen Beck (Montreal Canadiens)

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks)

Zachary Bolduc (St. Louis Blues)

Tyler Boucher (Ottawa Senators)

Xavier Bourgault (Edmonton Oilers)

Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks)

Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes)

Matthew Coronato (Calgary Flames)

Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings)

Will Cuylle (New York Rangers)

Zach Dean (St. Louis Blues)

William Dufour (New York Islanders)

Luke Evangelista (Nashvilla Predators)

Ryker Evans (Seattle Kraken)

Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild)

Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Sean Farrell (Montreal Canadiens)

Tyson Foerster (Philadelphia Flyers)

Conor Geekie (Arizona Coyotes)

Ridly Greig (Ottawa Senators)

Vincent Iorio (Washington Capitals)

Tye Karate (Seattle Kraken)

Marco Kasper (Detroit Red Wings)

Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Kevin Korchinski (Chicago Blackhawks)

Denton Mateychuk (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Filip Mesar (Montreal Canadiens)

Pavel Mintyukov (Anaheim Ducks)

Brennan Othmann (New York Rangers)

Matthew Savoie (Buffalo Sabres)

Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars)

Stanislav Svozil (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild)

Ozzy Wiesblatt (San Jose Sharks)

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

The 2023 NHLPA Rookie Showcase marks the third time the Capitals’ practice facility has hosted event after doing so in both 2022 and 2019. Hendrix Lapierre and Alex Alexeyev represented the Capitals those years respectively. Previously, the Rookie Showcase was routinely held in Toronto.

The NHLPA and card manufacturer Upper Deck hold the event annually to gather photos and event used merchandise for trading cards. During the day, Upper Deck also acquires signatures for those card sets.

Players dressed in full team equipment cycle through different stations throughout the day, posing for Upper Deck photographers and doing media for social media. There typically is a scrimmage at the end and if we’re lucky, figure skating.

In the years prior, MedStar Capitals Iceplex was closed to the public when the event was held.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB