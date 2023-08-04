Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Ilya Kovalchuk have dinner together: ‘Are you crazy’

Alex Ovechkin caught up with two of his closest friends from the NHL on Friday.

The Capitals captain was captured in a photo with Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin and 443-goal-scorer Ilya Kovalchuk.

“Are you crazy,” Malkin wrote jokingly on his Instagram Story in English.

The three stars are likely together now as they are slated to play together for the “Hockey Legends” team next week at the Ovechkin Cup, which will be held from August 7 to 12.

The last time Ovechkin broke bread with Malkin was in late March before the Capitals were slated to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Joining Ovechkin at the dinner included Evgeny Kuznetsov, Aliaksei Protas, and Alex Alexeyev.

Over recent years, Malkin has formed a powerful friendship with Ovechkin attending the Capitals’ captain’s birthday party and congratulating him after scoring 700 career goals. Malkin called Ovechkin a “Russian machine” who “never stops.”

Kovalchuk and Ovechkin have been friends since they were 13-years-old and got an opportunity to play together briefly on the Capitals in 2020.

“We play together on national team, but never for the same team,” Kovalchuk said then. “Usually, we battle against each other. It’s always nice when you’re a little older to get a chance to play together, for sure.”

Both players have also been documented dining together in Miami where they both own property.

Headline photo: @e.malkin71geno/Instagram Story