Aliaksei Protas admits he almost gave up on hockey after a youth team stint in North America

Aliaksei Protas is just weeks away from trying to lock down a permanent spot on the Washington Capitals’ NHL roster for the first time in his career. Drafted by the Caps in the third round in 2019, the big Belorussian is already the owner of 91 games played in the NHL and is just a month removed from helping guide the Hershey Bears to the 2023 Calder Cup championship.

That fast start to the 22-year-old’s career is even more impressive because Protas almost gave up on hockey altogether as a teenager. Protas sat down with Belorussian YouTube channel hcvarka and told the story of how an initial trip to North America, when he was 14 years old, proved unsuccessful and made him question his future in skates.

As a teen, Protas made his first foray into North America to play for a Colorado-based youth team, but the move did not last and the young forward was forced to travel back to Belarus after just a year abroad. After that setback, he considered ending his hockey career altogether.

“Sometimes there were some financially difficult situations when I had to give a lot when I arrived from America,” Protas told interviewer Dmitry Avramchyk and as translated via Google Translate. “I had a [period of time where] I thought about ending my career.”

Protas was eventually convinced by Belorussian coach Roman Yupatov to give his dream another chance. Yupatov suggested Protas head to Yunost Minsk and play under coach Igor Anatolyevich Filin. The decision required financial backing from Protas’ parents, which he received.

“We were advised to go to Yunost,” Protas said. “For this, funds were needed. Now I realize even more how much we sacrificed to get me where I am. Therefore, I really appreciate it – and it gives me motivation.”

With Yunost Minsk, Protas faced even more challenges when teammates in his age group were growing as players faster than he was. He credits his head coach for quickly getting him up to speed.

“I joined my year,” Protas said. “[Filin] gave me a lot in physical terms. All thanks to hard work. When I arrived from America, it so happened that I stayed in place, and all my peers took a step forward. It turned out that I stopped developing a little, I had to work twice or even three times more. There was no other option, so I am very grateful for the opportunity.”

Soon after revitalizing his career in Minsk, Protas joined up with Belarus’ U17 team to play in the Vysshaya Liga, the second league in Belarus. He spent two seasons there before he was selected 26th overall by the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders in the 2018 CHL Import Draft.

Protas joined the Raiders before the 2018-19 season and made his second trip into North America count. In his first season in the WHL, Protas shot up draft boards after a playoff run that saw him record 22 points (12g, 10a) in 23 games. The run was impressive enough to draw attention from the Caps who traded up in the third round to select him.

The team’s faith in him was rewarded the next season as Protas exploded for 80 points (31g, 49a) in 58 games for Prince Albert. Protas would turn pro the next season, splitting time between the KHL’s Dynamo Minsk and the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Proving himself right to give hockey another chance, he would go on to make his NHL debut the next season and stick around for 33 games. Last season, he played 58 games for the Caps and recorded 13 points (5g, 8a) in Hershey’s playoff run to the Cup.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB