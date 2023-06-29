Capitals select Brett Hyland, Vincent Iorio’s former teammate from the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, with seventh-round pick

With the 200th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals went back to the WHL and picked up double overager Brett Hyland from the Brandon Wheat Kings. Hyland was passed up in both the 2021 and 2022 drafts and is already 20-years-old.

Due to his age, he is eligible to immediately turn pro next season.

With the 200th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Brett Hyland!#CapsDraft | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/DLZdefLH5o — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 29, 2023

In his fourth season with the Wheat Kings, Hyland was a point-per-game player, recording 47 points (26g, 21a) in 42 games. Hyland missed almost the entirety of the back half of the season with a lower-body injury as he played his final game of the year on February 14.

Hyland was a teammate of Caps prospect and Calder Cup champion Vincent Iorio for three seasons with the Wheat Kings. Hyland was also a participant in the Los Angeles Kings’ 2021 Development Camp as a free agent invitee.

18 goals in 21 games for Brett Hyland. Now that's something to love!@bdnwheatkings pic.twitter.com/RqxC9DNRVr — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 15, 2023

Hyland was an alternate captain for Brandon last season.

Photo: @bdnwheatkings/IG