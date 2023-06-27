Capitals are not calling teams about Tom Wilson, team does not want to trade him

Another Tom Wilson trade rumor popped up on Monday and the rumor has been shut down just as fast as the last one was.

In a Hockey Insider segment on TSN, Pierre LeBrun revealed that he asked Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan about the latest rumblings on Wilson. MacLellan unequivocally denied that the Caps have any interest in shopping the big forward.

On an episode of the Coming in Hot podcast, former Ottawa Senators defenseman Jason York started the latest rumor fire. “Your boy Tom Wilson, I’ll throw a rumor out there,” York started. “I’m hearing the Capitals are interested in making a deal with the Senators. I’ve heard that. I’d love to see how Tom Wilson has bounced back from his surgery.”

LeBrun mentioned all of this potential trade talk before detailing the straight-up denial he received. “Just a quick note on Tom Wilson,” LeBrun said. “For whatever reason we’ve heard his name out there. The reality is I spoke with Caps GM Brian MacLellan today who said he’s not calling teams about Tom Wilson. He does not want to trade Tom Wilson. He’s not sure why that’s out there.”

Another rather quick denial is no surprise to anyone that follows the Caps closely. MacLellan has been nothing but positive about Wilson and has spoken about wanting to keep the rugged winger in DC long term.

“I’d like Tom to finish up in Washington,” MacLellan said on Breakdown Day. “He’s been a big part of our culture, our group. He’s consistently gotten better throughout the years. We’re going to do everything we can to sign him.

“He was one of our better players down the stretch,” MacLellan continued. “I really liked him and Strome together. I thought they were two players that played consistently well down the stretch when we weren’t as a team playing well.”

Wilson himself shares that exact same sentiment. “I’m not a guy that’s going to play hardball and say that I don’t want to be here,” Wilson said in mid April. “Everyone knows I want to be here. No matter what happens, I want to help this city win games – I can’t imagine playing for another team. I don’t want that to happen.”

Wilson, 29, is about to enter the final year of the six-year contract that he signed in July of 2018 after winning the Stanley Cup. He underwent surgery on a torn ACL last summer and came back for 33 games during the 2022-23 regular season and recorded 22 points (13g, 9a).

The Caps are looking to tweak their forward group going into next season but it’s clear Wilson is going to be sticking around in DC to see that happen.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB