All the winners of the 2023 NHL Awards show

The 2023 NHL Awards is being held live at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 pm and can be viewed live on TV on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The event will honor the best players of the regular season, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy), and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy). The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” as voted by the NHLPA, will also be given out.

The show will be hosted by country music superstar, Dierks Bentley, who recently released a new album Gravel & Gold. Dierks’ son Knox, a youth hockey player, will serve as a special correspondent. There will also be special appearances by musical artists Brett Kissel, MacKenzie Porter, and Alana Springsteen.

Presenters

According to a press release, this year’s scheduled presenters include Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O’Ree and Mark Messier; Nashville Predators legend Pekka Rinne; country music artists Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion), Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, and Trisha Yearwood; two-time Olympic medalist Sarah Nurse; Predators General Manager David Poile; comedian Nate Bargatze; WWE Superstar Sheamus; and broadcasters David Amber, Caroline Cameron, and Anson Carter.

Ted Lindsay Award

Winner: Connor McDavid

David Pastrnak

Erik Karlsson

McDavid took home the award after leading the league in points (153) and goals (64), giving him both the Art Ross and Rocket Richard Trophies. He became just the sixth different player in NHL history to score 150 points in a single campaign. He also led the league with 89 assists.

This is McDavid’s fourth career Ted Lindsay Award.

Lady Byng Trophy

Winner: Anze Kopitar

Jack Hughes

Brayden Point

Kopitar led the Kings in scoring with 74 points (28g, 46a) and received just four total penalty minutes despite playing in all 82 regular season games.

This is Kopitar’s second career Lady Byng Trophy.

Mark Messier Leadership Award

Winner: Steven Stamkos

The Mark Messier Leadership Award is presented to the player selected by Hockey Hall of Fame center Mark Messier to honor an individual who “leads by positive example through on-ice performance, motivation of team members and a dedication to community activities and charitable causes.”

Past winners before Stamkos include Sidney Crosby, Zdeno Chara, Jarome Iginla, and Mats Sundin.

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Winner: Connor Bedard

The E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence is awarded annually to the National Hockey League draft prospect who best “exemplifies the commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism”. The winner is selected by NHL Central Scouting.

Former Washington Capitals prospect Brett Leason is a past winner of the award.

Calder Trophy

Winner: Matty Beniers

Owen Power

Stuart Skinner

Beniers led all rookies in scoring with his 57 points (24g, 33a) in 80 games. Beniers also had an argument to win the Lady Byng as he only took one minor penalty the whole season but was not nominated.

Beniers is the Kraken’s first-ever major individual award winner.

Selke Trophy

Winner: Patrice Bergeron

Nico Hischier

Mitch Marner

With the record-setting 2022-23 Boston Bruins, Bergeron led the NHL in face-off wins (1,043) for the eighth time in his career and was on the ice for just 27 even-strength goals-against. He recorded 58 points (27g, 31a) in 78 games in his age-37 season.

This is Bergeron’s sixth-career Selke win after being nominated for the 12th consecutive year.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Winner: Kris Letang

Clayton Keller

Alex Stalock

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League player who best “exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.”

Letang suffered the second stroke during his playing career, broke his foot, and had his father pass away all within a four-week span before eventually returning to the Penguins’ lineup this past season.

Vezina Trophy

Winner: Linus Ullmark

Connor Hellebuyck

Ilya Sorokin

Ullmark led the league in save percentage (.938), GAA (1.89), and total wins (tied, 40) during the Bruins’ historic campaign. He’ll pair this Vezina with the Jennings Trophy he won alongside backup Jeremy Swayman as the duo let in the fewest goals in the regular season with 177.

This is Ullmark’s first Vezina win after his first-career nomination.

King Clancy Award

Winner: Mikael Backlund

Anders Lee

Darnell Nurse

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Backlund has helped raise over $400,000 for the ALS Society of Alberta and also brings families affected by the disease to Flames home games. His Lily’s Legacy program with Parachutes for Pets helps children in foster care remain with their pets, and he has also worked alongside Kids Cancer Care and Special Olympics Calgary.

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Winner: Dean Smith

Winner: Jason McCrimmon

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award is presented annually “to an individual who through the game of hockey has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.”

Smith serves as chair of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force and is Secretary to the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society. He is also the driving force behind Hockey Nova Scotia’s Halifax-based Black Youth Ice Hockey Program.

McCrimmon is the founder of Detroit Ice Dreams which helps youth from underrepresented communities play hockey. He is also part of the NHLCA BIPOC Coaches Program as the Detroit Red Wings Youth Ambassador.

Jack Adams Award

Winner: Jim Montgomery

Dave Hakstol

Lindy Ruff

Montgomery led the Bruins to a 65-12-5 regular season record that broke multiple NHL records. Boston took home the Presidents’ Trophy with their 135 points (new league record), won the Atlantic Division, and had a league-record 14-game home winning streak from the start of a season. They finished the year with a +128 goal differential.

This is Montgomery’s first Jack Adams win in his first nomination.

Norris Trophy

Winner: Erik Karlsson

Adam Fox

Cale Makar

Karlsson wins the Norris after becoming only the sixth different defenseman in NHL history to have a 100-point season. With the lowly Sharks, Karlsson still managed to put up 101 points (25g, 76a). He set an NHL record for blueliners by factoring in on 43.35 percent of San Jose’s total goals (101 of 233, excluding shootout-deciding goals).

This is Karlsson’s third Norris win and his first with the Sharks.

Hart Memorial Trophy

Winner: Connor McDavid

Matthew Tkachuk

David Pastrnak

McDavid was on the scoresheet in 75 of his 82 appearances last season (91.5%). He also factored in on a NHL-high 47.1 percent of his team’s total goals (325, excluding shootout-deciding goals). His 64 goals were the most by any player since 2007-08 when Alex Ovechkin scored 65.

This is McDavid’s third Hart Trophy win. He is now in an exclusive club with Wayne Gretzky (8), Bobby Clarke (3), Bobby Orr (3) and Alex Ovechkin (3) as the only men to win it at least three times.

