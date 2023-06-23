Logan Day still hasn’t taken his jersey off after winning the Calder Cup

Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson said during the Calder Cup Finals that defenseman Logan Day has “ice in his veins.” Little did we know that Day also has superior olfactory sensory neurons in his nose. By that, I mean he has an incredible internal tolerance for stankiness.

We know this because Day has not taken off his jersey since suiting up for the Hershey Bears in Game Seven Wednesday night. The Bears proceeded to win the franchise’s twelfth Calder Cup after Mike Vecchione scored in overtime of the longest Game Seven in AHL history.

It is now Friday — nearly two full days later — and Logan’s jersey full of sweat, alcohol, and perhaps other things I can’t imagine remains glued to his body, perhaps never to be taken off again.

A photo recap

Puck drop for Game Seven was at 10:08 pm EST on Wednesday. Three hours and eight minutes later, the Bears won the Calder Cup at 1:17 am EST on Thursday. Day lost his mind after Veccs scored the game-winner and celebrated with teammates Lucas Johansen and Hunter Shepard. Please note Day’s stache here for future reference.

As the clock neared 2 am EST, Day lifted the Calder Cup at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, as his teammates cheered him on in the background. Day finished the playoffs the Bears’ second-leading scorer with 14 points (3g, 11a).

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/GxKQ7OFDT5 — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) June 22, 2023

The Bears returned to the locker room where the team celebrated. Beer flowed and splashed around.

As night turned into early morning, the celebration inside the locker room finally died down. Players and staff changed out of their drenched and alcohol smelling clothes. Day’s still in his jersey.

The Bears left Southern California early Thursday afternoon around 2 pm (EST). Day, now freshly shaven, can be seen rolling his suitcase toward the team bus. The temperature was 97 degrees in Palm Desert.

On Bear Force 1, Day — now with sunglasses on — flashed a smile for a team photographer. Yup. Still wearing it.

The Bears touched down back at home around 6 pm in Harrisburg and were surprised by a throng of reporters and fans along the fences. They took the team bus to Giant Center where about a thousand fans lined up to congratulate the team. Other Bears players were wearing championship shirts. Not Day.

Presumably, the Bears continued their celebration Thursday night in Central Pennsylvania. On Friday morning at 9 am, the Bears had their team photo. Other players changed into their Calder Cup Final jerseys. Day just kept his on.

Day’s aroma appeared to be causing Matt Strome issues.

Approximately an hour later, Day can be seen walking out of Giant Center.

In the afternoon, a throng of Hershey Bears decided to take the Calder Cup to Troegs Brewery down the road from Giant Center. Day was still in it (top left).

At 1:17 pm, the Bears estimated that Day had his jersey on for 39 consecutive hours. At publishing, we’re approaching 45 hours. If he still has it on during the Bears’ championship celebration at 3 pm on Saturday, Day will have kept his precious on for a staggering 68 hours straight.

Maybe Day will finally rip the sweater off after the celebration. Or maybe he’ll change into new clothes on July 1.

Whenever it happens, Day has etched his place in Hershey Bears history and the pride he feels is clearly evident.

Congrats, bud.

Photos courtesy of the Hershey Bears