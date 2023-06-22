Where to buy Hershey Bears Calder Cup championship merch

The Hershey Bears became Calder Cup champions for the twelfth time in franchise history on Wednesday after defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 in overtime.

Not long after the goal light was lit by Mike Vecchione and captain Dylan McIlrath lifted the Calder Cup, Bears championship merch went on sale.

We’ve received several inquiries about where you can buy Bears merch so let’s go through the options and see what’s available.

Giant Center team store

Giant Center hosted a Watch Party for Game 7. These Bears fans not only got to see the series-winning, overtime goal on the jumbotron, but they also got a first crack at championship merch. The team store had premade shirts and hoodies available and a mega-long line formed around the concourse of the facility.

Bears Nation wants their championship gear!!! Is anyone going to sleep tonight?? 🤣@fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/wL4W8ilNiG — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) June 22, 2023

RMNB is told the team store will be open from 3 pm through 8 pm on Thursday and Friday selling championship merch. The team store can be found on the main concourse at the front entrance to Giant Center.

The address is:

550 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033

Hershey Bears’ online store

For fans who can’t travel up to Giant Center, the Hershey Bears team store has put up the championship merch that it has available for sale online.

This includes five adult apparel items including three short-sleeve t-shirts, one long-sleeve shirt, and a hoodie. Four of those designs are available in kids sizes.

Want to snag the latest Calder Cup champions gear? Hershey Sports will be open today and tomorrow from 3-8 p.m. Can’t make it? Order online! 🛍️ https://t.co/wTNzfoxGVZ pic.twitter.com/wy2DGS87EO — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

The Hershey online store asks for patience though while its handling what I assume is a crushing load of requests. The website says that it may take 5 to 7 days to process an order.

AHL online store

The AHL’s online store has different Bears championship merch available online including the Hershey Bears’ locker room hat made by CCM.

Other merch includes Violent Gentlemen branded championship shirts, Calder Cup Finals game pucks, Calder Cup Finals jersey patches, and championship banners. You can view everything available in the AHL’s store here.

Headline photo courtesy of Hershey Bears/AHL online store