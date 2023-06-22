Hershey Bears to celebrate Calder Cup championship with fans on Saturday

The Hershey Bears are back home in Central Pennsylvania and now a proper celebration is set.

The Bears will host a party at Giant Center on Saturday that is free to the public.

The Bears made the announcement on their website:

Join us at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 3 pm for a Calder Cup Championship Celebration! Admission is free and doors open at 2 pm Celebrate Hershey’s title, score Calder Cup merch, and enjoy light refreshments as we relive all the great moments from the club’s run to the Calder Cup! We’ve got the best fans in the AHL and we look forward to seeing you at GIANT Center on Saturday.

It’s unclear what exactly the team has planned this time around. Thirteen years ago, when the Bears celebrated their 2010 Calder Cup championship, there was a stage built where they thanked fans, showed off the Calder Cup, and signed autographs as a team. Thousands attended the event.

The team arrived back to town on Thursday night after flying back from Southern California earlier in the day.

Headline photo: Katie Fri/Hershey Bears