Columbus Blue Jackets will reportedly hire Mike Babcock as head coach

Mike Babcock will reportedly be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Babcock’s last job in the NHL came with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he lasted four seasons before being replaced midseason during the 2019-20 campaign.

Babcock has also worked behind the bench for the Detroit Red Wings (2005-2015) and the Anaheim Ducks (2002-2004). His total NHL coaching tenure has spanned parts of 17 seasons.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported the Columbus news on Saturday morning. Babcock remains under contract with Toronto through the end of June, explaining the delay in announcement.

Speculation around the Memorial Cup is Mike Babcock will return to the NHL as @BlueJacketsNHL new coach and the delay in announcing coincides with his existing contract with the Maple Leafs expiring the end of this month. https://t.co/OUlxBRS8bq — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 3, 2023

Babcock’s last overall hockey job came as coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, before he announced his retirement from coaching last August.

After leaving the Huskies, Babcock said then he had no intention of ever getting behind a bench again. “We always said we were going to retire at 60 and I’m 59, so basically that’s what it is,” Babcock said. “Now, if things change, I guess they change, but surely that’s not our plan.

“Believe me, we’ve talked to lots of people about opportunities and enjoyed those conversations,” he continued. “In the end, we feel this is best for us and best for our family and so that’s what we’re doing. For us, it’s time to move on.”

Babcock has amassed a slew of accolades over his long-time career. His Detroit Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 2008, and he coached Team Canada to Olympic Gold in 2010 and 2014. He also holds the record as the eighth-winningest coach in NHL history, with 700 total wins.

Despite those accomplishments, Babcock’s off-ice behavior has marred his reputation. In recent years, reports have emerged of Babcock’s abuse during his time with the Red Wings and Leafs. Former Red Wing Johan Franzen called Babcock “the worst person I have ever met,” confirming an allegation by former teammate Chris Chelios that Babcock had “verbally assaulted” Franzen during a playoff game.

In 2017 with the Leafs, Babcock asked then-rookie Mitch Marner to confidentially rank his teammates in order of effort before ultimately showing the list to those Marner had put at the bottom. Marner’s teammates were furious with Babcock for sharing the list and the young forward was reportedly left in tears after the incident.

This is not the first time that Babcock has been on the shortlist for an NHL coaching job since leaving Toronto. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan reportedly considered Babcock in 2020 before eventually hiring Peter Laviolette. Should Columbus hire Babcock, he will become the ninth head coach in their franchise history.

Columbus has a vacancy after firing head coach Brad Larsen in April after just two seasons with him as bench boss. Larsen previously served seven seasons as an assistant coach with the club. The Blue Jackets had a record of 62-86-16 under Larsen’s watch, finishing 21st and 31st in the NHL.

