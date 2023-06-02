Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup Finals tickets go on sale Saturday morning

The Hershey Bears have clinched a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals and you’ll get your first chance at securing seats to watch some championship hockey at Giant Center very soon.

The Bears announced that tickets for Games One and Two will go on sale starting at 10 am on Saturday.

We don't know who we will play or when, but one thing we know is that we are playing in the CALDER CUP FINALS! Home Games 1 & 2 will go on pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM Check back here tomorrow for more info 👀 pic.twitter.com/lV4w0oSkkm — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 3, 2023

While the Bears know they’ll be playing for the franchise’s record 12th Calder Cup, they do not know who exactly they will be playing against just yet. The Western Conference Finals series between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Milwaukee Admirals is currently deadlocked at 2-2.

Per Hershey’s press release, fans can take advantage of pre-sale pricing with tickets starting as low as under $15 until the championship series schedule, opponent, and puck drop times are determined.

This could be your last chance to catch names like Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, and Beck Malenstyn in a Bears jersey before they graduate full-time to the NHL. And what better time to do so!

Here’s the full snippet about Calder Cup Final ticket availability per the team’s game recap:

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears