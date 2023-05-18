Washington Capitals extend ECHL affiliation agreement with South Carolina Stingrays

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday that they extended their ECHL affiliation agreement with the South Carolina Stingrays for another three seasons.

The Stingrays finished first in the ECHL’s South Division and second in the Eastern Conference with a 45-22-4-1 record.

South Carolina works as a feeder system to both the Hershey Bears and Capitals. Several prominent Capitals players over the years have spent time playing for the ECHL team including Braden Holtby, Nathan Walker, and Philipp Grubauer. Spencer Carbery, who reportedly will interview for the Capitals vacant head coaching position, spent parts of two seasons as a player for South Carolina before becoming its head coach and director of hockey operations.

The Stingrays have extended their affiliation with the NHL's @Capitals through the 2025-26 season. — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) May 18, 2023

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with the South Carolina Stingrays,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a press release. “For several seasons, the Stingrays have provided our prospects a winning environment in which they can develop, and we are looking forward to continuing our affiliation.”

“The South Carolina Stingrays are excited for the opportunity to continue our long-standing partnership with the Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears,” Rob Concannon, president of the South Carolina Stingrays, added. “We look forward to working with some of their prospects as they embark on their professional careers.”

Forward Bear Hughes; defensemen Martin Has and Benton Maass; and goaltenders Garin Bjorklund and Clay Stevenson all made appearances at Capitals Training Camp in 2022 and played for the Stingrays this season.

The Stingrays just completed their 30th season as a franchise. They’ve made the postseason in 27 of 30 seasons, and have won three Kelly Cup championships – tied for most in ECHL history.

The full press release from the Capitals is below: