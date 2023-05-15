Leon Draisatl still seemed to have lingering resentment toward Alex Pietrangelo in handshake line

By Faith Harris
The handshake line after a playoff series has long been used in hockey as a sign of respect between two teams.
However, Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisatl appeared to use the post-series handshake line to express his feelings towards Vegas Golden Knights star defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo.
Draisatl quickly shook hands with Pietrangelo, avoiding any eye contact before quickly pulling away his arm.
The tension between the two players began when Pietrangelo delivered a two-handed slash to Draisatl’s wrist on an empty-net chance during Game Four of the series. The Golden Knights rearguard received a one-game suspension and missed Game Five for the infraction.
Fellow Oilers star Connor McDavid condemned Pietrangelo’s actions postgame.
“It was as intent to injure as you can get,” he said. “That was not a hockey play.”
Pietrangelo was eligible to return for Game Six, where the Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 5-2 to take the series.
Draisaitl leaves the Stanley Cup playoffs as the league’s leading goal-scorer with 13. The next closest scorer is his teammate McDavid with 8.
