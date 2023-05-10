TV analyst Keith Jones set to be named Philadelphia Flyers’ new president of hockey operations

The Philadelphia Flyers are in an organizational upheaval after letting general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher go this past March. Former Flyer Daniel Brière was named interim general manager when Fletcher was fired and it appears Philly could be looking at another former NHL player to take over front office duties.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that TV analyst Keith Jones is set to be announced as the franchise’s new president of hockey operations on Thursday.

Jones played the last three seasons of his career in Philadelphia.

The news comes after Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported earlier on Wednesday that Philadelphia’s search process for a new president of hockey operations was coming to an end shortly and included fellow TV personality Eddie Olczyk.

Servalli said on Daily Faceoff Live:

I believe that an announcement is expected to come in the next couple of days here, by Friday, if not on Friday itself. And I believe that this search has been now whittled down to two finalists. Coincidentally enough, they’re both on Turner Sports, and that would be Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones. Jones, of course, has long ties to the Philadelphia Flyers organization. He has been a player for the team and has been a team broadcaster for a number of years. Olczyk, after hanging up his skates, had a stint as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins before spending much of the last 17 years or so broadcasting across the NHL. Both of these guys are known personalities with well-known cases in the industry. It’ll be interesting to see how these shake out here in the next couple of days because they are two qualified candidates to be the front-facing presence for a Flyers executive team that is expected to include Danny Briere as GM, as well as John Tortorella as head coach having a big say in the decision-making process.

Jones, a former Washington Capitals draft pick and Capitals player for parts of five seasons, has worked as a TV analyst both on NBC and Turner Sports nationally and with the Flyers locally since retiring from professional hockey. He has no prior experience behind an NHL bench or working in a NHL front office.

Friedman adds in his report that the “interim” tag on Briere’s role is also set to be removed. That means the Flyers will head into the 2023-24 campaign with a rookie general manager and a rookie president of hockey operations after finishing last season the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference. John Tortorella is set to return as head coach next season.

The Flyers aren’t the only Metropolitan Division team going through change this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fired their president of hockey operations Brian Burke, general manager Ron Hextall, and assistant general manager Chris Pryor in mid-April.

The New York Rangers parted with head coach Gerard Gallant.

The Washington Capitals and Peter Laviolette “mutually agreed” to go their separate ways.

The Columbus Blue Jackets fired head coach Brad Larsen.

None of those now open positions have been filled yet.