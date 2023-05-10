Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, and Erik Karlsson named finalists for 2023 Ted Lindsay Award as Players’ MVP

The National Hockey League Players Association announced its three finalists for the 2023 Ted Lindsay Award, which is given out annually “to the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted by players.

Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, and Erik Karlsson are the three finalists vying for the award.

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ captain, is the odds on favorite to win after leading the league in points (153) and goals (64), giving him both the Art Ross and Rocket Richard Trophies. With his prolific season, McDavid became the sixth different player in NHL history to score 150 points in a single campaign. He also led the league with 89 assists.

Pastrnak scored 61 goals and had 113 points to help lead the Boston Bruins to the most wins and most standings points in NHL history.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson became the sixth rearguard in NHL history to notch 100 points in a season, scoring 25 goals and registering 76 assists. He also had the second-most total minutes of ice time (2,100:26) among all NHL skaters and averaged the fifth-highest time on ice per game played (25:37).

The NHLPA’s full press release is below:

Karlsson is seeking his first TLA as a first-time finalist, while McDavid is looking to receive his fourth TLA in seven seasons, and Pastrnak is another first-time TLA finalist. Each of the three finalists played in all 82 regular-season games, while they put forth exceptional individual seasons for their respective teams Karlsson became the first defenceman in 31 years to score 100 points, McDavid became the first skater in 27 years to score 150 points and Pastrnak finished third in league scoring for the record-setting Bruins. McDavid captured his fifth Art Ross Trophy and first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. Last week, Karlsson was named a finalist for the Norris Trophy.

The 2022-23 TLA recipient will be announced on June 26 at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville. Formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the TLA is the namesake of the first president of the original Players’ Association and NHLPA pioneer, Ted Lindsay. This season marks the 52nd presentation of the award.

The three TLA finalists received the most votes from their fellow players based on their 2022-23 regular-season campaigns, and are listed in alphabetical order as follows:

ERIK KARLSSON, San Jose Sharks

Karlsson played in all 82 games for the San Jose Sharks during the 2022-23 regular season. The native of Landsbro, Sweden, led all defencemen with 25 goals and 76 assists for 101 points to become the first Swedish-born defenceman and only the sixth different defenceman in NHL history to reach the 100-point mark. He set a career high in goals, assists and points, which placed him 11th in league scoring. Karlsson’s 76 assists were good for a share of third among all skaters and matched the points output of the next highest-scoring defenceman. He also led all defencemen in even-strength points (74) and even-strength goals (20). Karlsson skated in the second-most total minutes of ice time (2,100:26) among all NHL skaters and he averaged the fifth-highest time on ice per game played (25:37). This is the second-consecutive season that a defenceman has been voted a finalist for the TLA, following Roman Josi last season. Karlsson is looking to become only the second defenceman (Bobby Orr, 1974-75) to receive the TLA.

CONNOR MCDAVID, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid played in all 82 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers, while he led the Oilers to a second-place finish in the Pacific Division. The 26-year-old forward from Newmarket, Ontario, won his fifth Art Ross Trophy by leading the league with 153 points 30 points more than his career high set last season. McDavid became the sixth different player in NHL history to score 150 points in a single season. He scored 64 goals to win his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and paced all skaters with 89 assists setting new career highs. McDavid led the league in power-play points (71) and time on ice per game played among forwards (22:23), tied for first in primary assists (60), and he placed third in shots (352), even-strength goals (39) and even-strength points (75). A three-time TLA recipient (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21) and six-time finalist (also 2018-19, 2021-22), McDavid is seeking his fourth TLA to join only two other players to achieve the feat Wayne Gretzky (five-time recipient) and Mario Lemieux (four-time recipient).

DAVID PASTRNAK, Boston Bruins

Pastrnak played in all 82 games for the Boston Bruins and helped the club set a new NHL record with 65 regular-season wins and 135 points. The native of Havirov, Czechia, scored 61 goals, 52 assists and 113 points to set new career-high totals. Pastrnak is only the second different Czech-born player (Jaromir Jagr, 1995-96) in NHL history to score 60 goals, and he also became the first Bruins player to reach the mark in 48 years (Phil Esposito, 1974-75). He tied for third in league scoring and placed second in goals for the season. He led all skaters in shots (407), game-winning goals (13), and he tied for first in overtime goals (4) all new career highs. Pastrnak also led all skaters in even-strength goals (43), and he finished second in even-strength points (76). As a first-time TLA finalist and the first Bruins finalist in 20 years (Joe Thornton, 2002-03), Pastrnak is looking to become only the third different Bruins player (Esposito, 1970-71, 1973-74; Bobby Orr, 1974-75) to receive the award.

About the Ted Lindsay Award:

The Ted Lindsay Award is unique as the only award voted on by the players themselves, carrying on the tradition established in 1970-71 with the Lester B. Pearson Award. NHLPA members annually vote on the player they deem to be the most outstanding in the NHL regular season. The award was reintroduced in 2009-10 as the namesake of the late Ted Lindsay to honour his legacy as a Hall of Fame forward known for skill, tenacity, leadership and his role in establishing the original Players’ Association. For more information on the TLA, visit NHLPA.com. Join the conversation by using #TedLindsayAward.­­­­­­

Headline photo: Nvocaturo/Wikipedia

The photo has been cropped. This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.