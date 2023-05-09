Tom Wilson named nominee for 2023 King Clancy Trophy as player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice

Tom Wilson was announced to be the Washington Capitals nominee for the 2023 King Clancy Trophy on Tuesday.

The award is given to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The Capitals, in a tweet, said that Wilson “actively gives back to the community through two player programs as well as by being involved in additional initiatives throughout the season.”

The NHL’s full list includes two other former Capitals including Travis Boyd of the Arizona Coyotes and Kevin Shattenkirk of the Anaheim Ducks.

Wilson joins John Carlson, who is up for the Masterton Trophy, as the only Capitals players up for an end-of-season award this season.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

NHL Announces 32 Team Nominees for 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

New This Season, Fans Can Contribute to Charitable Causes Supported by Nominees NEW YORK (May 9, 2023) – The National Hockey League today announced the 32 team nominees for the 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner: * Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

* Investment of time and resources

* Commitment to a particular cause or community

* Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

* Creativity of programming

* Use of influence; engagement of others The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice. The 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are: Anaheim Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk

Arizona Coyotes: Travis Boyd

Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Mikey Anderson

Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba

Montreal Canadiens: Jordan Harris

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton

Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin

San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin

Seattle Kraken: Chris Driedger

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs: Morgan Rielly

Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson

Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Blake Wheeler Support of Charitable Causes For the first time, fans will have an opportunity to contribute directly to some of the charitable causes supported by King Clancy nominees. From May 9 through June 27, 2023, fans can visit http://www.Alltroo.com/KingClancy to donate to fundraisers benefitting charities chosen by the nominated players. Fans who donate will be entered to win exclusive prize experiences provided by each nominated player, such as tickets to a game next season, nominee meet and greets, and signed and game-worn merchandise, with travel arrangements covered, all subject to certain terms and conditions. All fundraisers will close at 11:59 p.m. CT on June 27, 2023. Alltroo is an online fundraising platform founded by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing and 2018-19 King Clancy Memorial Trophy recipient Jason Zucker, in partnership with the National Hockey League Players’ Association. History The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

