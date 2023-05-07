Five years ago today, Evgeny Kuznetsov eliminated the Penguins and exorcised the Capitals’ demons

Five years ago today, on May 7, 2018, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored one of the biggest goals in Capitals history when he eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime of Game Six, sending the Caps to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.

The Capitals, went on to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history a month later. But the second-round win against the Penguins remains one of the biggest highlights of the run.

The play started with a deft poke check by Evgeny Kuznetsov on Sidney Crosby. Alex Ovechkin chipped the puck ahead to Kuzy, who took care of the rest. The Russian center sent a wrist shot through Matt Murray’s five-hole as Kris Letang slid into the boards. Kuznetsov celebrated by doing the bird celly.

The Capitals’ celebratory hugging knocked over a Penguins fan standing along the boards.

As Kuznetsov, Ovechkin, and the other Capitals players returned to the locker room, the suspended Tom Wilson tackle-hugged Kuzy unable to contain his excitement.

John Walton, the radio voice of the Capitals, was the only local announcer to do play-by-play of the series-clinching win. He uttered the most famous call in his career that night.

On this first anniversary, may all your demons be exorcised. pic.twitter.com/MN7imy6AYe — John Walton (@WaltonCaps) May 7, 2019

“HE SCORESSSSSS! HE SCORESSSSS!,” Walton screamed on the call. “EVGENY KUZNETSOV WINS IT FOR WASHINGTON! IT’S OFF TO THE THIRD ROUND! THE DEMONS HAVE BEEN EXORCISED! GOOD MORNING! GOOD AFTERNOON! AND GOOD NIGHT PITTSBURGH! WE’RE GOING TO TAMPA BAY! THE CAPITALS HAVE DONE IT!”

The moment you've all been waiting for, #ALLCAPS fans. @WaltonCaps' call of Evgeny Kuznetsov's OT winner in Game 6 to send Washington to the conference final lined up with the video feed: pic.twitter.com/udixwgIRD5 — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 8, 2018

After the game, NBC analyst Pierre McGuire spoke to Ovechkin about what was going through his head as he chipped the puck to Kuznetsov. Ovechkin answered in true Ovi style.

“Please score. Just fucking please score,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin: “Please score. Just fucking please score.” 🌝 pic.twitter.com/8astYy4kWV — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) May 8, 2018

And Kuznetsov did, setting into motion a series of events that brought the Stanley Cup to DC and the most memorable summer — and season — following the win.

May 7 also marks the day in 1972 that Washington was awarded an expansion franchise in the NHL.

Parts of this story are copied from a past article.