Columbus rookie Kirill Marchenko was honored that Alex Ovechkin just knew who he was: ‘Wow, you know my name?’

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko became a 20-goal scorer this past season in his rookie campaign in the NHL. In just 59 games, Marchenko dented the twine 21 times which saw him rank third among all freshman goal scorers.

After his successful start in the league, Marchenko sat down with Sport24 correspondent Daria Tuboltseva and talked about a wide range of topics. One of the central ones was what it was like playing against Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Marchenko says Ovechkin’s feel for hockey is unmatched by the mere mortals that Ovi plays against.

“His understanding of the game is on a cosmic level, plus experience,” Marchenko said as translated by Google Translate. “I think he already knows everything in advance.”

Marchenko also marveled at how The Great Eight has stayed in immaculate shape even as a 37-year-old playing in a league run mostly by players over a decade younger than him.

“He is physically very strong,” Marchenko said. “How old is he, but he is still in amazing shape, any player will envy him. I remember how he ran away from me in overtime but did not score, for which I thank him very much.”

That overtime interaction Marchenko refers to came on March 21 and can be seen at the 1:00 mark in the below video. Jack Roslovic would go on to win the game for Columbus 7-6.

“I am very glad that I met Ovechkin,” Marchenko added. “He is not just a cool player, but also a kind, sympathetic person. In personal communication, Alexander is completely ordinary. This only made me respect him more. That is why I will put Ovechkin in the first place.”

This isn’t the first time Marchenko has complimented his legendary elder countryman. The two met up for dinner before a late January game in Columbus this past year.

Who says you should never meet your heroes? Kirill Marchenko says otherwise. #CBJ | @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/mXCyNKQJ8U — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) January 31, 2023

“He says to me, ‘Marchy’ and I said, ‘Wow, you know my name?’, Marchenko said then. “Wow. My nickname. It’s cool. I’m very happy. We just talk no hockey, only life. I’m young guy, he’s older so he’s talking. I just listen.”

The 22-year-old winger even jokingly remarked that he wouldn’t want to score against the Capitals if Ovechkin was on the ice against him.

“I hope, no, when he stays on the ice,” he said. “No, no, he sits on the bench then I can score. If he stay on the ice, then no goal.”

Most goals – Russian player in their first 25 career NHL Gms:

15- Dmitri Kvartalnov

15- Alex Ovechkin

15- Evgeni Malkin

14- Sergei Nemchinov

13- Nikolai Borschevsky

12- Andrei Kuzmenko

11- #CBJ Kirill Marchenko

11- Alex Kovalev

11- Sergei Fedorov

11- Ilya Kovalchuk#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/FffU6civ1b — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 26, 2023

The young sniper added to Tuboltseva that outside of Ovechkin he also admires the play of Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon. Some pretty great role models.

Marchenko was drafted by Columbus at 49th overall in the second round of the 2018 draft. The Caps had two second-round picks in a row at 46th and 47th and passed on Marchenko in favor of Martin Fehervary and Kody Clark.

Headline photo via @marchenkokirill86/Instagram