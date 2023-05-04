Beck Malenstyn breaks glass with huge hit behind the net

The Hershey Bears scuffled mightily in the first period of Game Four, generating only two shots on goal. But Beck Malenstyn did his best to get his teammates back into the game.
The six-foot-three, 200-pound forward landed three thundering hits in the period. His second, a hit on Charlotte Checkers’ defenseman Anthony Bitetto, broke the glass behind the goal.
Boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/x6LaNR0m6w
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 4, 2023
Malenstyn nailed Bitetto into the stanchion, which caused the plexiglass to separate from the boards and fall onto the ice. There was nearly a five-minute stoppage in play as Hershey’s ice crew installed a new pane.
Here's the highlight of the first period for the @TheHersheyBears .. Beck "The Check" Malenstyn knocks out the plexiglass! @TheAHL @fox43 @FOX43Sports @malenstyn pic.twitter.com/BCiutipgCG
— Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) May 4, 2023
The Capitals prospect also drew a penalty on Checkers’ Riley Nash in the first period to give Hershey their first power play of the night.
Dang, Beck.
Photos: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears
