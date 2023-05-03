Hershey Bears fall to Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in Game Three

HERSHEY, PA — The Hershey Bears were unable to close out their first-round playoff series against the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday falling to their Atlantic Division rival 2-1.

The Bears lead the best-of-five series two games to one.

Charlotte had 10 of the first 14 shots on goal to open the game, but the Bears found paydirt first early in the second. Sam Anas scored on an odd-man break to give Hershey the early 1-0 lead. Dylan McIlrath got the primary assist.

Sammy lights the lamp with his second of the postseason! 🍎 McIlrath pic.twitter.com/6Nlfzki7xo — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 3, 2023

The Checkers responded with scored two consecutive breakaway goals from Cory Conacher and Aleksi Heponiemi to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

The Bears pressed in the third but could not tie.

The two teams will have a quick turnaround for Game Four. Puck drop will be at 7 pm on Thursday night.

Notes: The Bears lost veteran defenseman Aaron Ness in the first period to injury after a big hit at neutral ice. Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre both also took big hits behind the goal and were slow to the bench, but finished the game.

UPDATE: Bears defenseman Aaron Ness sustained an injury during the first period – he is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 3, 2023

Giant Center was loud and over three-quarters full (8,620), a great showing considering for a Wednesday night game with little promotion.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears