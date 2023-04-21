Chandler Stephenson helped Morgan Barron after skate blade to face necessitated 75 stitches: ‘It was obviously a really classy move’

Game One between the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets turned scary midway through the first period. Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate blade to the face during a pile-up in front of Vegas’ net.

Former Capital Chandler Stephenson, who had inadvertently pushed Barron down, immediately saw what had happened. Visibly concerned, he helped his opponent up in a touching display of sportsmanship.

Warning: The following images and video may be disturbing to some

Kudos to Chandler Stephenson #VegasBorn for being obviously concerned for Morgan Barron last night. Nice to see. pic.twitter.com/qAui2NIxU9 — The Duke Variant 🦠 (@duke_canuck) April 19, 2023

Stephenson immediately reaches an arm out to support the injured Barron and make sure he was alright. The officials, likely fearing a scrum, rush to separate the two before realizing Stephenson’s intentions.

Props to Chandler Stephenson for recognizing it and helping Barron as soon as he was cut. https://t.co/NfM7jX4ogd — Lukas Kotecki 🏒 (@Sabres_Blitz) April 19, 2023

Barron was grateful for Stephenson’s gesture. “I’ll have to give him a little tap on the shin pad or something tonight to thank him,” he said before Game Two. It was obviously a really classy move, especially in the thick of things.

“It’s obviously intense out there, but I really appreciated his effort in just helping me out a little bit.”

Jets head coach Rick Bowness also praised Stephenson’s sportsmanship.

“I love seeing that stuff,” he said Thursday. “Like, we’re out there to win, we’re out there to compete, we’re out there to battle each other, we’re out there to make life miserable for each other, but there comes a point where one of your peers is seriously hurt and looks bad; then you’ve got to help them. So I give him full marks for that.”

Barron’s injury required over 75 stitches, but he returned to the game midway through the second period in a full cage. He spent 8:12 on ice after his injury to help the Jets to a 5-1 win.

“Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I’m a science project so I’ve kind of gotten both ends of the spectrum,” Barron said of his healing face.

’tis but a scratch pic.twitter.com/6Woq0tPYNs — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 20, 2023

The Golden Knights went on to tie the series with a 5-2 win in Game Two. The two teams will play Game Three in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Screenshot: Winnipeg Jets