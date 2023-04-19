‘I played like s&*t tonight’: Ilya Samsonov drops multiple expletives, says there are no excuses after giving up six goals

Ilya Samsonov was a combination of fiery, quiet, and matter-of-fact in the locker room after a less-than-stellar outing in his Toronto Maple Leafs postseason debut.

The former Capital was pulled at the end of the second intermission and gave up six goals on 29 shots. Natural Stat Trick said he gave up 2.6 more goals than expected. The Tampa Bay Lightning went on to win 7-3 and took a 1-0 lead in the first-round series. The Leafs have not won a playoff series in 19 years.

Postgame, Samsonov dropped multiple expletives in his postgame remarks.

“Hard stuff for us, yeah? Not what we want to see after first game,” Samsonov said. “Easy to [say] like bad bounce, bad s&*t on rebound, or something, but this doesn’t give a f&*k yeah, it’s for losers.

“We need to get back tomorrow and (focus on) next game,” he continued. “This is just one game for us. Nothing-one in the series. We don’t think about like this easy series for us. These guys in the last four years play in four Finals, yeah? Just [keep] heads up and keep ‘em going.”

Samsonov’s night began by giving up three goals in the first period — Leafs fans booed after goal no. three — and saw his night end on a five-hole goal with a second left in the second period.

“Like it playoffs, you don’t feel nervous a lot but I feel like it’s hard to see how fans after second period, left in the game,” Samsonov said. “It’s just hard to see. I owe them better. I play like s&*t today.”

Samsonov said he didn’t feel rusty or off.

“I feel good,” Samsonov said. “My body, everything is good. I just need to play better.”

When asked which of the goals were most disappointing, Samsonov replied, “Every six for me.”

With the loss, Samsonov now has a 1-7 record and .895 save percentage during his career in the playoffs. But he will get another opportunity on Thursday.

After the Leafs’ morning skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Sammy would start Game Two.

“Sammy’s going in net for sure,” he said.