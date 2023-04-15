Ethen Frank scores first career hat trick in final game of rookie season to give him 30 goals

Ethen Frank finished his rookie season in style, notching a hat trick in the Hershey Bears’ 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Vallen Phantoms.

The three tallies, all scored at five-on-five, gave Frank 30 goals on the season.

The win gave the Atlantic Division-leading Bears 97 standings points heading into the final day of the regular season. The Providence Bruins, who sit one point behind them, will play the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday to decide who gets the division and Eastern Conference crown.

Goal 1

Frank’s first goal came 4:08 into the second period to give the Bears a 2-1 lead. The 2023 All-Star hustled to get in front of the net and deflected a Mike Vecchione shot from the point past Phantoms goaltender Samuel Ersson.

The goal was his 28th of the season.

Goal 2

Three minutes and 30 seconds later, Frank scored again, this time beating Ersson bar down with a picture-perfect wrist shot short side. Frank was set up by rookie defenseman Vincent Iorio, who found Frank with a slick cross-ice pass.

The goal put Hershey up 3-2.

Hat Trick goal

Frank completed his hat trick in the third period after racing in on a two-on-one with a hustling Mason Morelli at the end of his shift. Frank passed to Morelli, but got the puck back. Frank picked the far corner with another sensational shot. The goal gave the Bears a 5-3 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Frank took a picture with the milestone goal puck in the locker room after the game.

Frank’s flurry at the end of the season gave him the Bears’ goal-scoring lead for the 2022-23 season. Frank’s 30 goals are the most amongst all AHL rookies. The next closest rookie was Coachella Valley Thunderbirds forward Tye Kartye who finished the season with 27. As of 11 pm on April 15, only five AHL players have more goals on the season than Frank: Andy Andreoff (37), Matthew Phillips (36), Rocco Grimaldi (32), Riley Barber (32), and Michael Carcone (31). Frank is tied with four other AHL skaters at 30 goals for sixth-best in the league.

Frank was so busy postgame that he didn’t have a chance to unlace his skates before talking to reporters in the media room.

The Bears also got two goals from defenseman Bobby Nardella on the night, giving the rearguard seven on the season. The game marked Nardella’s first career outing with two or more goals.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard made 20 saves in the victory.

Headline photo: Hershey Bears/Twitter