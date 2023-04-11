Charlie Lindgren tried to stop a shot with his bare hand after his catching glove fell off. (He made the save with his forearm!)

Charlie Lindgren was likely playing in his final game of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday. And you could tell it meant very, very much to him.

Against the most winningest team in NHL history, the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, Lindgren made 33 saves on 36 shots — many of the ten-bell variety — before leaving the game due to injury with 14:39 remaining in the third period.

His biggest save came shortly before he yielded the net to Darcy Kuemper. Lindgren lost the catching glove from his right glove after teammate Nick Jensen fell on him. That did not deter Charlie though. Lindgren continued playing and tried to make a save with his bare hand.

Charlie Lindgren has been simply incredible tonight Rest up, Chuckie ❤️#ALLCAPS | @WeAreHII pic.twitter.com/9gZ5zGPJ2q — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2023

Lindgren stopped a Charlie McAvoy shot from the slot before diving out to stop the rebound attempt from Pavel Zacha. Lindgren made the save with his forearm, a mere inches away from his exposed hand.

Absolutely incredible from Charlie Lindgren: pic.twitter.com/RUZDIOPFfa — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 12, 2023

This guy is an absolute gamer.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB