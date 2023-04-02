Connor McMichael extends point streak to nine games in Hershey’s 4-1 win over Cleveland

The Hershey Bears got two goals from Joe Snively to defeat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 on Saturday.

Connor McMichael assisted on Snively’s second tally to extend his point streak to nine games.

Boys had the puck on a string – it's the second of the evening for Joe Snively! 🍎 McMichael

🍏 Nardella pic.twitter.com/B9NHU381R0 — X – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 2, 2023

On the apple, McMike took a pass from Bobby Nardella, who teased shooting from the high slot. McMichael held onto the puck until Snively got wide open backdoor and hit him with a perfect pass for the layup. The goal extended Hershey’s lead to 4-0 early in the third period.

McMichael has three goals and six assists in his hot streak. McMichael did not tally a point in only one March game – a March 4 outing against the Providence Bruins. During the month overall, he has three goals and 10 points in 11 games.

Despite missing the first two months of the AHL season because he was in Washington, McMichael has still managed to rank fourth on Hershey in goals (15) and assists (21) and fifth in points (36).

In the game, Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his fifth consecutive victory and his 18th of the season overall.

The Bears can clinch a first-round bye with another victory against Cleveland today.

Big one today! Bears can clinch a first-round bye with a win. Additionally, a victory moves Hershey into 1st Place in the Atlantic and Eastern Conference. https://t.co/b2yqOrYtb3 — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) April 2, 2023

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears