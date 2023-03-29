Connor McMichael extends point streak to eight games, Bears lose Ethen Frank to injury in victory over Marlies

Connor McMichael extended his point streak to eight games in the Hershey Bears’ 3-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday. Puck drop in Toronto was at 11 am because it was a School Day Game. Coca-Cola Coliseum was packed with screaming kids.

McMichael registered the secondary assist on a Sam Anas goal in the first period that extended the Bears’ lead to 2-1.

McMichael now has points in 10 of his last 11. During that span beginning on March 1, he has three goals and seven assists.

Hershey initially took the lead on a Hendrix Lapierre goal 2:04 mark into the game. The Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick skated through the right circle and put a shot through the legs of Marlies goaltender Joseph Woll. The tally was Lapierre’s first since January 14, a goalless streak of 15 games. Garrett Pilon and Vincent Iorio assisted on the goal.

Anas scored his second goal of the game in the third period after Woll turned the puck over to him in front of the net. The two goals gave Anas 12 on the season.

Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped 21 of 22 shots for the victory. The victory extended Hershey’s (39-16-5-4) point streak to seven games (5-0-0-2).

But the game wasn’t all good news for the Bears. Rookie sensation forward Ethen Frank, who signed an NHL contract with the Capitals earlier in the month, did not finish the game due to an upper-body injury.

UPDATE: Ethen Frank has sustained an upper body injury. He is out for the remainder of today’s game. — X – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 29, 2023

Here’s how Hershey lined up for the game.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears