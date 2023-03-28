Nic Dowd takes maintenance day, Alex Ovechkin returns to practice

The Washington Capitals had their second-straight day of practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and had more chaos within their forward group. At Monday’s skate, the team skated with just 10 healthy forwards for the majority of practice.

Tuesday’s skate saw Alex Ovechkin back on the ice after taking his third maintenance day in the month of March.

But fourth-line center Nic Dowd was missing due to taking a maintenance day of his own per The Washington Post’s Roman Stubbs.

Dowd recently set a new single-season career high in goals when he potted his 12th goal of the season in a game against the New York Rangers on March 14. He has since added another tally to his total and now has 25 points (13g, 12a) in 60 games played this season. The 25 points are also a new personal best.

The reliable centerman has eclipsed those previous career highs despite missing over a month of action starting in mid-January due to a lower-body injury. Dowd has played in every game since February 21.

Craig Smith was also on the ice after he suffered a lower-body injury a day prior and had to leave practice just 10 minutes in. Sonny Milano still has not returned to the ice since the team announced he would be out for at least a week with an upper-body injury.

Here’s how NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti had the team lining up.

Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson

Mantha-Kuznetsov-Smith

Protas-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Irwin-NAK Fehervary-Carlson

Sandin-Jensen

Alexeyev-TVR

The Capitals have an open roster spot but are currently short on cap space ($77,950). It’s unclear if the team will be able to call up another forward from Hershey without further maneuvering.

The Caps will host the New York Islanders on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The two teams met earlier this month on Long Island and the Caps came out 5-1 victors.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB