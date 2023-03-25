Saturday’s Capitals-Penguins game marks the 10th time Evgeny Kuznetsov skated in the bottom six this season

The Washington Capitals entered Pittsburgh with their backs against the wall. The club is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and sits four points behind the Penguins for the second wild-card spot. A loss would virtually guarantee the Caps miss the postseason for the first time in nine years.

“It’s such a big game,” Peter Laviolette said after the team’s morning skate.

One player who have a smaller role in the big game is Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Russian center skated on the third line with Anthony Mantha and Craig Smith.

Lines against Pittsburgh (source) 8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

59-Protas, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 16-Smith

73-Sheary, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Saturday’s game marks the third straight game Kuznetsov has started in the bottom six. It comes on the heels of a Russian report that Kuzy requested a trade from the Capitals and has wanted out for the last two years.

Kuznetsov, who spent all of last season as the team’s first-line center, has received two fewer minutes of ice time on average this year (18:13 vs 20:16).

Kuznetsov’s been used all over the lineup by Laviolette this season due to the Capitals’ injury woes and his lack of production. He started the season centering Alex Ovechkin on the first line but was quickly demoted to the second line in favor of Dylan Strome. Kuznetsov has also fluctuated between the first and second power-play units.

Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh marks the 10th game this season Kuznetsov has centered the third line or lower. He also served as the team’s checking-line center twice.

Games Kuznetsov started on the third line or lower:

March 25 at Pittsburgh

March 23 against Chicago

March 21 against Columbus

March 19 at Minnesota

February 11 at Boston

January 31 at Columbus

January 26 against Pittsburgh

January 19 (4th line) at Arizona

January 17 (4th line) against Minnesota

December 17 against Toronto

Typically, Laviolette uses his third line for more defensive assignments. Sometimes he stashes players there who he thinks he needs to shelter.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB